Maryville, TN

Sandals Bahamas resort making changes after deaths of three tourists

By Hannah Moore
 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The resort where three U.S. tourists, including a couple from Maryville , were found dead due to carbon monoxide poisoning is making changes in hopes to prevent any other such deaths.

The Sandals Emerald Bay Resort Great Exuma Island in the Bahamas said Bahamian authorities concluded the cause of the deaths “was an isolated incident in one standalone structure that housed two individual guest rooms and was in no way linked to the resort’s air conditioning system, food and beverage service, landscaping services or foul play.”

TN couple’s cause of death at Bahamas resort revealed

Michael Phillips, 68, and Robbie Phillips, 65, both of Maryville, Tennessee, and Vincent Chiarella, 64, of Florida, were found dead inside neighboring villas at the resort in May. Nearly a month later, investigators said autopsy and toxicology reports show they died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

In response to the deaths, the resort has placed CO detectors in all guest rooms at Sandals Emerald Bay and they plan to place detectors in all guest rooms throughout the region. The resort has also partnered with “environmental safety experts for a comprehensive review of all systems across the resort.”

“We remain devastated by the unimaginable event that occurred at Sandals Emerald Bay Resort earlier this month that resulted in the loss of three lives, including two members of our beloved travel advisor community, and the recovery of a fourth guest. We wish to once again extend our deepest sympathies and our heartfelt condolences to the Phillips and Chiarella families.

Despite initial speculation, Bahamian authorities have concluded the cause was an isolated incident in one standalone structure that housed two individual guest rooms and was in no way linked to the resort’s air conditioning system, food and beverage service, landscaping services or foul play.

Ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our guests and team members is and will always be paramount. It is for this reason that we have taken additional measures such as engaging environmental safety experts for a comprehensive review of all systems across the resort. In addition, CO detectors have now been placed in all guest rooms at Sandals Emerald Bay and although not mandated in any Caribbean destination where we operate, detectors will be installed in all guest rooms throughout the portfolio.

Our entire team is keeping the families in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Statement from Sandals Resort
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

