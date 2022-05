On May 11, Metro Nashville Police responded to Inglewood Elementary, where they say a man entered the school by force before being stopped by a teacher. According to a teacher the defendant, Onreka Gray, approached the outside property fence while the teacher and children were outside. The teacher spoke with the defendant and believed that he was a parent. They told the defendant to go to the front entrance.

