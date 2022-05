U.S. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy is making clear that he will defy a subpoena he received from the House committee investigating the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The defiance will escalate a standoff with the panel over his testimony, and that of Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks who’s in a runoff to be the Republican nominee to replace Richard Shelby in the U.S. Senate. The committee now will have to decide whether it will enforce its actions. The panel is looking to wrap up its investigation and prepare for public hearings in early June. It is unclear if members will refer the lawmakers to the House ethics committee or explore taking the unprecedented step of filing contempt of Congress charges against sitting members of its chamber.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO