A small fire at a business in Phelps County causes some tense moments. The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District says crews were using a large drilling machine to drill a hole at the Stuckey’s on Truman Street in Doolittle Thursday morning, when the drill struck something in the ground, causing it to catch fire. The fire was quickly put out but the odor of gas was present and authorities worried a fuel line or pocket of fuel had been hit.

PHELPS COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO