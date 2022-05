Republican congressman Chris Jacobs of Orchard Park, New York has reversed his stance on gun control and said he would support measures to ban or restrict access to guns.Mr Jacobs, who was endorsed by the National Rifle Association (NRA) only two years ago, made the comments in the wake of deaths from mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde.Mr Jacobs, who has served on the Buffalo Public Schools board, said he would support measures including banning access to semiautomatic rifles like AR-15s and increasing the minimum age for firearm purchase to 21, contrary to the GOP’s staunch stance on gun...

