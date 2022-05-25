ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

NFL loses bid to scuttle Gruden lawsuit over leaked emails

By KEN RITTER
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A4TBY_0fqFEA0F00
Gruden NFL Lawsuit Football Jon Gruden, center, appears in court Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. A Nevada judge heard a bid Wednesday by the National Football League to dismiss former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden's lawsuit accusing the league of a "malicious and orchestrated campaign" including the leaking of offensive emails ahead of his resignation last October. (AP Photo/John Locher) (John Locher)

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — The NFL lost a bid Wednesday to scuttle a lawsuit by former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden accusing the league of a “malicious and orchestrated campaign” to force him to resign last October, including the leaking of offensive emails he wrote.

A Nevada judge ruled against the league on two key issues in a legal battle pitting the coach who departed the Raiders with more than six seasons remaining on his record 10-year, $100 million contract against NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Attorneys for both sides declined to comment following a 90-minute hearing, although Gruden emerged from the courtroom declaring “Go Raiders.” He told reporters as he walked to an elevator that he hoped his case against the league and Goodell would play out.

Goodell did not attend the hearing in the civil contract interference and conspiracy case.

Clark County District Court Judge Nancy Allf refused requests by league attorney Kannon Shanmugam to dismiss Gruden’s claim outright or to let the league move the dispute to arbitration, where it could be overseen by Goodell outside public view.

The league has a responsibility to act, the league attorney argued, in cases involving “conduct detrimental to the best interest of the league or professional football.”

Gruden attorney Adam Hosmer-Henner characterized the idea of putting decisions in Goodell’s hands as an “unconscionable” conflict-of-interest.

Gruden accuses the NFL and Goodell of destroying his career and scuttling endorsement contracts by releasing emails that no one disputes Gruden sent — and that Shanmugam told the judge contained “racist, misogynistic and homophobic” language unfit for repetition in a public courtroom.

The emails came from among some 650,000 electronic messages obtained by the league almost a year ago during a probe of the workplace culture of the Washington NFL franchise now called the Commanders.

The messages were sent from 2011 to 2018 to several people including former Washington team owner Bruce Allen.

Gruden was an announcer at ESPN at the time, after coaching in the NFL from 1990 to 2008, including head coaching stints with the Oakland Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Hosmer-Henner complained that Gruden’s emails were selectively leaked to force Gruden out as head coach of the Raiders, where he had been hired again in 2018, the team’s first year in Las Vegas.

“They pressured the Raiders to fire him,” Hosmer-Henner said. “And when the Raiders didn’t, and he coached through that weekend, (the league) continued to threaten that more documents would be leaked.”

Gruden coached the Raiders on Oct. 10, two days after the Wall Street Journal reported he had used a racist term to describe NFL union chief DeMaurice Smith. Gruden resigned the following day, shortly after The New York Times revealed additional offensive emails.

Raiders owner Mark Davis said later that month the team reached a settlement with Gruden over the final six-plus years of his contract. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Packers Lose Another Free Agent to the Las Vegas Raiders

The Green Bay Packers famously traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first and second round pick in this year’s NFL Draft. The Packers used these picks to select Quay Walker and trade up for wide receiver Christian Watson. Joining Adams in Las Vegas is last season’s Packers special teams coordinator, Maurice Drayton. Drayton is a special teams assistant with the team. Ironically, last year’s special teams coordinator and interim head coach for the Raiders, Rich Bisaccia, is now the special teams coordinator for the Green Bay Packers. Recently, another Packers free agent, Tyler Lancaster, decided to leave Green Bay for the desert.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Pro Football Rumors

Raiders reportedly view Colin Kaepernick as a backup QB, not 'situational player'

Colin Kaepernick‘s Raiders workout occurred Wednesday, and although Josh McDaniels did not address how the high-profile free agent performed, some indications have emerged that the one-time Super Bowl starter accounted himself well. The former 49ers quarterback displayed good arm strength and conditioning, according to ESPN.com’s Jeremy Fowler. NFL.com’s Ian...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popculture

Former Raiders Coach Jon Gruden Earns Big Legal Victory

Jon Gruden just earned a couple of legal wins at a Nevada court this week. As mentioned by CBS Sports, Judge Nancy Allf denied the NFL's motions to dismiss Gruden's lawsuit against the league and to force the issues into arbitration. Front Office Sports was the first to report the news. Gruden, who was previously the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, alleges the NFL and league commissioner Rodger Goodell created "a malicious and orchestrated campaign" to leak inappropriate emails sent by him in an eight-year span.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
State
Nevada State
State
Washington State
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
97K+
Followers
104K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy