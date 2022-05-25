ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stonington, CT

Penguin chicks take their first swim

By Sarah Gordon
The Day
The Day
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16YvYJ_0fqFDhtt00
Assistant supervisor of penguins Josh Davis splashes water Wednesday, May 25, 2022, as he encourages three African penguin chicks to swim for the first time in the habitat at the Mystic Aquarium. (Sarah Gordon/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

Mystic — Three African penguin chicks explored their habitat for the first time Wednesday at the Mystic Aquarium.

The three chicks, Black/Red, Black/Grey and Black/Yellow, hatched in February. They spent about five minutes exploring the habitat before timidly entering the water for the first time, thanks to some encouragement from trainers and introduction of adult birds.

Before this point, they have spent time in the aquarium's research facilities and have been introduced to other penguins and shallow bodies of water such as kiddie pools.

The aquarium works with more than 50 other facilities on the African Penguin Species Survival Plan, as it is an endangered species, to breed animals for educational purposes as well as species survival.

Comments / 0

Related
LiveScience

What do camels eat in the desert?

Camels survive in the driest, hottest, most barren spots on Earth. And somehow they manage to get enough food; but what do they eat in places that seem devoid of life?. All three species of camels — Camelus dromedarius, Camelus bactrianus and Camelus ferus — have evolved several adaptations to make desert-living possible, according to the Natural History Museum, London (NHM). In addition to the one or two humps they sport — which are made of fat and do not act as water tanks — they also specialized lips for desert foods.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IFLScience

Australia Once Had 6-Foot "Demon Ducks Of Doom" And Early Humans Stole Their Eggs

There’s been a breakthrough in the 50,000-year-old Great Egg Controversy, as scientists have finally cracked the identity of a six-foot bird that laid eggs eaten by Australia’s first people. The extinct megafauna Genyornis was to thank for the ancient humans’ feast, from the group of birds called the dromornithids or mihirungs which – thanks to their relatedness to waterfowl and enormous size – are also known as the “demon ducks of doom.”
ANIMALS
Dr. Mozelle Martin

History: Pygmy Humans on Display

The word "pygmy" is a term in anthropology used to describe the phenotype and endemic short stature of adult men less than 4'11" tall. In the early 1900s, the Bronx Zoo exhibited an African pygmy human. This attraction drew in huge crowds while also creating all types of controversy. On September 8, 1906, the zoo placed a sign on their monkey hut that read...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stonington, CT
Pets & Animals
Stonington, CT
Lifestyle
City
Mystic, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
City
Stonington, CT
Local
Connecticut Pets & Animals
DIY Photography

Watch: Adorable meerkats climb on a photographer to get a better view

Being a wildlife photographer can bring you many adventures. One of them is interacting with animals that trust you and don’t want to do you any harm (sometimes even bears!). Wildlife photographer, filmmaker, and conservationist Nick Kleer was recently lucky enough to gain the trust of a gang of...
ANIMALS
a-z-animals.com

Ostrich Skeleton vs T-Rex: Are They Related?

Scientists may or may not have discovered that there are a number of similarities between an ostrich skeleton vs T-Rex, but are the studies true? Just how similar was the skeleton of a T-Rex compared to the modern-day skeleton of an ostrich? If you’ve always wanted to learn more about the skeletal structure of the T-Rex, you’re in the right place.
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
3K+
Followers
389
Post
682K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy