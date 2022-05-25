Penguin chicks take their first swim

Assistant supervisor of penguins Josh Davis splashes water Wednesday, May 25, 2022, as he encourages three African penguin chicks to swim for the first time in the habitat at the Mystic Aquarium. (Sarah Gordon/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

Mystic — Three African penguin chicks explored their habitat for the first time Wednesday at the Mystic Aquarium.

The three chicks, Black/Red, Black/Grey and Black/Yellow, hatched in February. They spent about five minutes exploring the habitat before timidly entering the water for the first time, thanks to some encouragement from trainers and introduction of adult birds.

Before this point, they have spent time in the aquarium's research facilities and have been introduced to other penguins and shallow bodies of water such as kiddie pools.

The aquarium works with more than 50 other facilities on the African Penguin Species Survival Plan, as it is an endangered species, to breed animals for educational purposes as well as species survival.