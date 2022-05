BOSTON — Boston Children's Museum is opening its new Fenway Farms Rooftop Garden, a replica of the rooftop garden at Fenway Park. "We hope that the children and families who visit will be able to learn about soil and nature and recommended water and all the great stuff that comes with the garden," Joanne Baxter, the senior director of public relations at the Boston Children's Museum, said.

BOSTON, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO