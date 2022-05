There was around three-quarters of an hour to go until kick-off at the Stade de France and, while the Real Madrid end was close to full capacity, the Liverpool end was still half empty. That was when it became clear to those of us already inside that reports of fans having difficulty getting into the ground were accurate and that the situation outside was becoming increasingly serious.The problems started in the south-west corner of the Stade de France, under a bridge that runs over the top of a busy motorway. It is the main pedestrian route from the train station...

UEFA ・ 45 MINUTES AGO