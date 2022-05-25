Oreo & Ritz team up for limited edition sweet and salty snack

RITZ AND OREO

Ritz and Oreo have teamed up for an interesting snack collaboration.

It’s a sweet and salty fusion called “OREO X RITZ.” The treat—one part cracker and another part cookie—is joined together by a layer of peanut butter flavored creme and a layer of cookie creme.

Both brands are owned by Mondelēz International, Inc. So far, the company has only produced a thousand packs and they’re giving them away for free. You just have to pay for shipping. Get yours here.

