Coatesville, PA

Student stabbed at PA high school, prompting lockdown

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOATESVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a student at a high school near Philadelphia was taken to a hospital after a stabbing that prompted...

1 Dead In Berks County Stabbing: Report

A man was fatally stabbed Friday, May 27 in Spring Township (Berks County), WFMZ reports. One person was arrested after the unidentified victim was discovered inside an apartment on the Berkshire Hills complex on Wyoming Drive, according to the outlet. There was no risk to the public, police told the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Philadelphia Man Wanted by Pennsylvania State Police in Delaware County

MEDIA, PA — A 43-year-old man from Philadelphia is wanted by the Pennsylvania State Police for failing to comply with requirements under Megan’s Law. Pennsylvania State Police from the Media Station say they continue to search for Michael A. Migliaccio, who has an active arrest warrant dating back to April 9, 2021. Migliaccio is a 43-year-old, white non-Hispanic male from Philadelphia, who is a lifetime Megan’s Law registrant due to a 2005 Rape conviction. On March 23, 2021, it was reported to the Pennsylvania State Police that Migliaccio appeared to be following and watching a 16-year-old female and 18-year-old female in the parking lot of a Delaware County shopping center. Migliaccio is entered into NCIC as a wanted person with full extradition.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Philadelphia Police Search for Assault Suspect

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police Detectives are searching for the suspected wanted in a recent aggravated assault incident. Authorities state that on May 17, 2022, at approximately 8:30 PM, an unknown male was captured on surveillance video climbing a barbed wire fence around a facility located at 2610 S. Columbus Boulevard. The suspect is seen entering the building and walking around with a knife in his hand. The suspect encountered an employee and a struggle ensued. During the struggle, the suspect cut the employee with the knife. The suspect then fled and was last seen climbing the fence onto Weccacoe Avenue.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
5 dead after Pennsylvania house explosion; 2 injured

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A house exploded northwest of Philadelphia, killing five people and leaving two others injured, authorities said Friday. Officials had earlier said four people died and others might be missing in Thursday evening’s explosion in Pottstown but confirmed the fifth fatality as they combed through debris, Borough Manager Justin Keller said at […]
POTTSTOWN, PA
Coatesville, PA
Philadelphia, PA
West Chester, PA
West Chester, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Coatesville, PA
Pottstown House Explosion Leaves 5 People Killed, 2 Others Injured: Officials

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Five people were killed and two others suffered injuries after a house explosion in Pottstown on Thursday night. The number of people dead grew from four people to five people on Friday.  Officials say one of the victims is in critical but stable condition, and one is in surgery at this time. The specifics of their injuries are unknown at this time.  Officials say more details about the victims will be released as their families are notified.  Pottstown officials say they believe all people have been accounted for after saying two people might have been missing on Thursday.  Fire officials...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Police: Father Charged After 4-Year-Old Shoots Self Inside Car

A 4-year-old boy was hospitalized after he accidentally shot himself inside a car in Haverford North section Saturday afternoon. The shooting occurred inside a car on the 4200 block of Fairmount Avenue around 6:07 p.m. Saturday. Police said the child's father went into a barbershop to get a haircut and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia Man Found Guilty of Assaulting Chester County Woman

WEST CHESTER, PA — A jury this week found 39-year-old Dijon Dupre of Philadelphia guilty of simple assault, announced the Chester County District Attorney’s Office. The evidence presented at trial established that Dupre entered his former girlfriend’s Malvern home on May 31, 2021, and punched her in the face causing injury. The 39-year-old victim attempted to fight him off during the struggle by scratching him and throwing a lamp at him. At the time of the assault, the victim was on the phone with a friend who called 911 when the line went dead. Dupre threw the victim’s phone out the window when she tried to call the police.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Police looking for suspect after bus altercation in Lancaster Co.

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in East Lampeter Township are looking for a suspect that was involved in an incident that happened on a public bus on Thursday, May 19. According to the East Lampeter Township Police Department, at approximately 9:45 p.m. a female struck another female...
U.S. Marshals arrest Philly shooting suspect in Lock Haven

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— U.S. Marshals announced the arrest of Jeferson Lopes-Deandrade, a 20-year-old shooting suspect from Philadelphia, on Friday morning. According to the U.S. Marshal Service (USMS), the Philadelphia Police Department investigated a non-fatal shooting on October 31, 2021, and through their investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging Lopes-Deandrade with attempted murder, […]
LOCK HAVEN, PA
4 People On Way To Prom Party Injured In West Philadelphia Shooting, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A night for fun turns to terror in West Philadelphia. Police say four people were shot Wednesday night on their way to a prom party and the suspect is still on the loose. Police described the scene before the shooting to be pretty festive. They described the event as a prom–send-off party. Then, out of nowhere, a man riding a mountain bike pulled up to the party and started firing shots.  Now, police are looking for the shooter.   Police tell CBS3 the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on the 3500 block of Fairmount Avenue.   The target, a 19-year-old boy, was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

