Chatham County, GA

Chatham County DA office will not prosecute misdemeanor marijuana cases

By WTOC Staff
wtoc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones says that her office will not prosecute misdemeanor...

www.wtoc.com

Comments / 11

Cali Peach
3d ago

hallelujah! make room for the real criminals. pot heads never hurt anybody....except maybe their own wallets and their living room couch! 😂♥️

Reply(3)
2
