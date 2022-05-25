Adam Flagler Withdraws From NBA Draft to Return to Baylor
WACO, TX ( FOX 44 ) — Adam Flagler announced he is withdrawing from the NBA Draft, to return to Baylor for the 2022-2023 season. The 6’3 standout played a crucial part in Baylor’s National Championship run, as he came off bench in 28 games, scoring in double-figures in 14 of 28 games played.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KWKT - FOX 44.
Comments / 0