Waco, TX

Adam Flagler Withdraws From NBA Draft to Return to Baylor

By Mandy Knight
 3 days ago

WACO, TX ( FOX 44 ) — Adam Flagler announced he is withdrawing from the NBA Draft, to return to Baylor for the 2022-2023 season. The 6'3 standout played a crucial part in Baylor's National Championship run, as he came off bench in 28 games, scoring in double-figures in 14 of 28 games played.

FOX44news.com is your news now and is certified by WeatheRate as the Most Accurate Forecast in Central Texas.

