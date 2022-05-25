ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newman, CA

Taft’s walk-off hit sends the Lady Warriors to semifinals

By Alex Banks
westsideconnect.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lady Warriors survived to see another game after freshman Hannah Taft had a clutch performance at the plate in the bottom of the eighth inning on a 1-0 count hitting a walk-off RBI to right field giving Orestimba the 4-3 victory in this nail-biter match up against the visiting No....

