Taft’s walk-off hit sends the Lady Warriors to semifinals

RIVERBANK (CBS13) – A man has died after a shooting in the Riverbank Applebee’s parking lot Thursday night. The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office says, a little before 10 p.m., they got a report about a shooting at the Crossroads Shopping Center parking lot – which was full with people who were having celebrations after high school graduation ceremonies. Exactly what led up to the incident is unclear, but detectives believe some sort of dispute happened inside the bar of the restaurant before the shooting outside. Authorities say 40-year-old Riverbank resident Salvador Ramos was shot multiple times. He was rushed to the hospital and later died from his injuries, deputies say. The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Modesto resident Jonathan Alexander Ray. Deputies say he took off from the scene, but was later spotted by a law enforcement helicopter near Oakdale and Sylvan roads. Ray was then pulled over and arrested. No other injuries have been reported after the shooting and detectives say they don’t believe there are any other outstanding suspects.

RIVERBANK, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO