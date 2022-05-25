Video: Tidy-Up Tacoma

City of Tacoma announcement. The City of Tacoma’s Solid Waste Management has been awarded the Washington State Recycling Association’s (WSRA) Recycler of the Year Award for Equitable Community Engagement. Representatives from the City accepted the award at WSRA’s Annual Conference in Blaine, WA, on May 17, 2022. Solid Waste Management was recognized for the successful development of the Recycle Reset Community Ambassador Program, transcreation efforts to develop multifamily recycling educational materials, and promotion of the “Sort the Sound” waste sorting game.
