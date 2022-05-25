ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Video: Tidy-Up Tacoma

The Suburban Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity of Tacoma video report. The City’s Public Works Department Grounds Maintenance team is out and about for...

thesubtimes.com

Comments / 1

q13fox.com

Olympia the first to permit free RV encampment parking on public street

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Olympia is trying something no other city in the region has done: allowing permit-based RV encampment parking on a city street. For years, Ensign Road near St. Peter's Providence Hospital has been a de facto RV encampment. As of Thursday, nearly 40 motor homes, campers and trailers are parked along the public street—almost every one of them has received a parking permit from the city that allows them to stay indefinitely, as long as they follow a set of conditions.
OLYMPIA, WA
The Suburban Times

Kobayashi Park Gets New Footbridge

City of University Place announcement. Members of the City’s Public Works team recently replaced the old wooden footbridge in Kobayashi Park with a new, steel-framed bridge that is slightly larger and will be able to carry more weight. The old wooden bridge was completed years ago and was beginning to deteriorate.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
The Suburban Times

THS Memorial Day Observance

Tacoma Historical Society announcement. Each year on Memorial Day, Tacoma Historical Society sponsors a service at War Memorial Park. We are delighted to be back in person this year after virtual events in 2020 and 2021. Please join us at Tacoma’s War Memorial Park at 11am next Monday, May 30....
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

East 27th/East Wiley Street in Tacoma reopens Friday

TACOMA – Construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will reopen East 27th/East Wiley Street at East L Street in Tacoma by 5 p.m. today, Friday, May 27. The intersection closed May 4 so crews could build sidewalks and curbs, install lighting, and connect East 27th...
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Doris Walkins named newest County Commissioner

Pierce County announcement. Pierce County Superior Court is pleased to announce that Doris Walkins has accepted an offer to become our newest Commissioners starting in June of 2022. Commissioner Walkins is filling the 10th Commissioner position that was approved by the Pierce County Council in the 2022-2023 Biennial Budget. Commissioner Walkins’ official swearing-in will occur on June 6th. The date for her public ceremony will be announced later. She will attend judicial college in January of 2023.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Celebrating 50 years of Mazda vehicles through the Seattle/Tacoma gateway

Northwest Seaport Alliance announcement. For more than five decades, Mazda vehicles have been imported through the Seattle and Tacoma gateway. The Northwest Seaport Alliance (NWSA) recognizes Mazda’s distinct history in the Pacific Northwest dating back to April 14, 1970, when the first Mazda vehicle was imported into the Pacific Northwest through Seattle. Nearly a decade later Mazda vehicles started being imported through Tacoma making Mazda the longest standing automobile customer in Tacoma.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Solid Waste Management Receives Recycler of the Year Award

City of Tacoma announcement. The City of Tacoma’s Solid Waste Management has been awarded the Washington State Recycling Association’s (WSRA) Recycler of the Year Award for Equitable Community Engagement. Representatives from the City accepted the award at WSRA’s Annual Conference in Blaine, WA, on May 17, 2022. Solid Waste Management was recognized for the successful development of the Recycle Reset Community Ambassador Program, transcreation efforts to develop multifamily recycling educational materials, and promotion of the “Sort the Sound” waste sorting game.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Get messy with the City of DuPont Parks & Recreation

Submitted by City of DuPont Parks & Recreation. Kids Pottery Paint Palooza. Dress for a mess painting party. Come paint your heart out with DuPont Parks & Recreation and Rad Ceramics. Take your painted pottery home with you from the park. No registration required. This is a free Pop Up...
DUPONT, WA
The Suburban Times

Lakewood Farmers Market Returns Tuesday, June 7

City of Lakewood announcement. Tuesday, June 7 is the beginning of Farmers Market season in Lakewood. Every year, the market welcomes thousands to enjoy fresh produce, creative wares, delightful treats, and relaxing vibes. Lakewood Farmers Market. Tuesdays from June 7 thru August 30. 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. Fort Steilacoom Park.
LAKEWOOD, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Washington courts clearing drug convictions, refunding fines

People convicted under Washington’s longtime felony drug possession law are starting to get their records cleared, and their court-imposed fines refunded. It’s a consequence of the Washington Supreme Court’s groundbreaking decision to strike down the law in February 2021. But KUOW reports the remedy so far has been complicated, as each county sets its own course. In “State v. Blake,” the Washington Supreme Court found the state’s ban on simple drug possession to be unconstitutional. That’s because it didn’t require proof that a person knowingly possessed illegal drugs. The ruling had immediate impacts – police officers stopped arresting people for drug possession, and prosecutors had people released from jail that day.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Dori: Seattle homelessness reporter Choe lands new gig

When investigative reporter Jonathan Choe parted ways with KOMO 4 TV in late March over his coverage of homelessness and street crime, many of his viewers worried he would leave Seattle. But Choe told The Dori Monson Show Thursday that he has landed a new role that will allow him...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Glass under Space Needle floor washed for first time

Trained professionals strapped on ropes and hung underneath the glass floor of the Space Needle to clean it for the first time since the rotating floor was installed in 2018. A crew with Skyscraper Window Cleaning took to cleaning the 176 tons of rotating glass on Wednesday, all while dangling 500 feet above the Seattle Center.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Vaccinations

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release. Today you will see a new look on our COVID-19 data dashboard. We made these changes to make it easier for you to find the most relevant data. The changes should make the webpage load more quickly and easier to navigate on mobile devices.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA

