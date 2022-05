Just the notion of seeing Brett Morgen’s film about David Bowie—Moonage Daydream, which premiered last night at Cannes—made me nervous. I’d read variously that the film was a biopic, an “experiential odyssey” about Bowie’s life, an “immersive” experience. And like millions of other people of all kinds all over the world, I had my own view on Bowie—lots and lots of them, actually. The notion of seeing another person trying to make their own kind of art out of Bowie’s preposterous, unbelievable, and inspirational life, frankly, bored me and terrified me at the same time; especially after having listened to him for decades and having watched him in films and seen him live in concert and having read perhaps too much about him and his work.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 5 DAYS AGO