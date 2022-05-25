ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana governor eyes ‘inflationary relief,’ not gas tax cut

By TOM DAVIES
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HFRy3_0fqF7RP000
1 of 2

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor said Wednesday he was preparing a plan to potentially tap into the growing state budget surplus to help residents with the national inflation jump, while rejecting calls for suspending state gas taxes.

Democrats have been calling since March for a temporary gas tax suspension, only to be rebuffed by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and the GOP-dominated Legislature.

Holcomb said it would be “misguided” to cut the 56 cents per gallon in state taxes on gasoline and agreed with Republican legislative leaders that doing so would be an inefficient way of getting financial help to people across the state.

Supporters of a gas tax cut argue the state can afford such a move as its state tax collections have surged about 12% from a year ago, potentially pushing state cash reserves from last year’s record level to $3.9 billion to about $6 billion by the end of June.

Holcomb said he expected to release a plan in early June for what he called “inflationary relief” but provided no details.

“I want to make sure that relief gets exactly to Hoosiers who are feeling the sting of this national inflation,” Holcomb said.

Republican Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray said even if the state gas tax was suspended, there is no guarantee that pump prices would be cut by the full amount.

“Additionally, you’ve got people coming in from out of state who use our roads and help to pay for them who would benefit from that, as well as large companies,” Bray said Tuesday. “So trying to get money back into Hoosiers’ hands, it’s not a great way to do it.

Indiana had an average pump price of $4.58 for a gallon of regular as of Wednesday, down a couple cents from last week but up from $3.92 a month ago, according to AAA.

Republicans disregarded requests from Democrats to take action on the gas tax as lawmakers held a special one-day meeting Tuesday to override Holcomb’s veto of a bill banning transgender females from competing in girls school sports.

House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta of Fort Wayne said Republicans were being “silly” to argue that Indiana motorists wouldn’t see enough savings with a gas tax suspension.

“Real Hoosiers that are driving Indiana roads will save money at the pump and it’ll affect their wallets,” GiaQuinta said. “It’s a good idea to do it.”

Republicans say they are assisting residents already with the $125 payments being made this spring to Indiana taxpayers under the state’s automatic taxpayer refund law and the plan approved by the Legislature in March to gradually cut the state individual income tax rate of 3.23% to 2.9% beginning next year until its planned full implementation in 2029.

“We could consider something along the lines what we did on the automatic taxpayer refunds,” Republican House Speaker Todd Huston said. “I just want to make sure that what we do impacts all Hoosiers, including those that don’t drive a lot but that are going to the grocery store or seeing the increases in their utility costs.”

Holcomb didn’t specify whether his proposals would lead to him calling legislators into a special session since this year’s regular session concluded in March.

“It’ll depend on how creative we are,” Holcomb said. “But it very well could.”

Comments / 92

Ray Stephens
3d ago

Eric Holcomb has become a disgrace to the People of Indiana and a bigger disgrace to the Republican Party.He no longer has concerns for The People, only his political career.

Reply(3)
39
The consultant
3d ago

I am a life long republican and if Holcomb don't want to help the people that got him there, vote them out ,people are struggling and there sitting on a big reserves. He has been the worst Republican Governor in decades . I'm done with is poor decisions

Reply(3)
51
Donnie Lane
3d ago

how about people on SSDI we got to get out toooooo doctor appointments go store get pharmacy get meds I can go on and on so what's up only relief were getting is when we go to bathroom

Reply(2)
17
Related
wnmufm.org

Michigan Senate passes fuel tax pause bills

LANSING, MI (MPRN)— A suspension of Michigan taxes on motor fuel passed the state senate Thursday. Speaking ahead of voting on the legislation, State Sen. Roger Victory (R-Hudsonville) said pausing the gas tax is necessary as prices soar. “While state government is seeking historic budget surpluses, Michigan family budgets...
MICHIGAN STATE
wfft.com

Gas taxes won't be rolled back in Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – We’ve all been feeling the effects of the sky-high gas prices. “Going broke trying to drive,” Fort Wayne resident Tessa McDaniel said. “To fill this up it’s like 70 dollars, and I’ve been going a bunch of places,” she said. “And so it’s insane … and it’s just me!”
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
city-countyobserver.com

Attorney General Todd Rokita Defends Indiana Against Climate-Change Overreach

Attorney General Todd Rokita Defends Indiana Against Climate-Change Overreach. Attorney General Todd Rokita is leading a national legal challenge in the effort to prevent leftist local-government leaders from using state courts to impose climate-change policy on Indiana and all other states. On Tuesday, Attorney General Rokita filed a 15-state amicus...
INDIANA STATE
thefreshtoast.com

Cannabis Legalization On Hold In Indiana — Here’s Why

Indiana lawmakers agreed that more research on the potential health benefits and decriminalization of THC products — including marijuana, Delta-8 and Delta-9 — is needed before any legislative action is further taken, reported KPVI. The General Assembly’s Legislative Council overwhelmingly supported the idea to task the interim study...
WTHR

Gas tax potentially coming soon

Governor Holcomb now says he's preparing a plan to potentially tap into Indiana's growing state budget surplus. He's calling it an inflationary relief plan.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Giaquinta
Person
Eric Holcomb
advantagenews.com

Republican candidates for governor address gun laws in Illinois

Following the killing of 19 children and two adults at a Texas elementary school, gun violence is a dominant issue in the race for Illinois governor. The issue was front-and-center at both Republican debates this week. Venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan, state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, and businessman Gary Rabine squared off in one debate while Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, former state senator Paul Schimpf, R-Waterloo, and attorney Max Solomon met for the other debate.
ILLINOIS STATE
95.3 MNC

Report reveals stark racial disparities in Indiana bail costs

A new report from Indiana University revealed stark racial disparities in bail costs, and outlined how those higher costs can have long-term impacts on folks charged with crimes and their families. According to the report, bail across the country is set an average of 34% for Black detainees and 19%...
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Republicans kept off Michigan ballot turn to the courts

DETROIT (AP) — Business owner Perry Johnson filed a lawsuit Friday to try to get on Michigan’s August primary ballot, the first of many likely legal challenges after five Republican candidates for governor were barred because of too few valid petition signatures. Johnson asked the state Court of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Legislature#Tax Cut#Politics State#Politics Governor#Ap#Democrats#Republican#Gop#Senate
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (5/27/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting more cases of severe Hepatitis in children, bringing the total to nine, up from three announced last month in April. Hepatitis causes liver inflammation with the symptoms including fever, abdominal pain, fatigue, and vomiting. Health officials say most of the cases date back to the first of the year with symptoms showing up several weeks, even months, later. While none of the children have died, one has required a liver transplant and others close monitored care.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan AG orders tree service to cease and desist amid price gouging accusations

LANSING, MI -- A notice from the state of Michigan calls on a Florida tree-trimming company to immediately cease and desist what the state calls unlawful business practices. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a notice of intended action Thursday against Canary Tree Service, following previous complaints of price gouging, and recent social media posts that show the company operating in Gaylord following a devastating tornado event in the area, officials said in a news release.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Flint Journal

Michigan loses Stellantis project to Indiana. The state must “raise the level of our game.”

Chrysler parent company Stellantis is building its next electric vehicle project outside of Michigan. A joint venture between Stellantis and Samsung for an electric vehicle battery factory will be built in Kokomo, Indiana. Michigan offered the automaker several sites in state but ultimately lost the bid — a tough loss after the state funneled $1 billion in state funds to attract large business projects.
MICHIGAN STATE
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates for Saturday, May 28, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Is a front license plate required in Wisconsin?

(WFRV) – As people hit the roads for Memorial Day weekend, motorists may see a few vehicles with no front license plate attached. Is that allowed in Wisconsin?. If two license plates are issued by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), state law requires both plates be attached to the vehicle. One must be on the front and the other on the rear.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Illinois suit targets post-election count of mail ballots

CHICAGO (AP) — A lawsuit filed Wednesday by three Illinois Republicans argues that the state should not count mail-in ballots that arrive after the date of an election. The suit was filed in federal court in Chicago on behalf of Rep. Michael Bost from Carbondale, a state GOP committeeperson Laura Pollastrini and Susan Sweeney who was one of the state’s Republican presidential electors in 2020.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

918K+
Followers
446K+
Post
414M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy