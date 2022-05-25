ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Total COVID case count in Minnesota surpasses 1.5 million

By MinnPost staff
MinnPost
MinnPost
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Via WCCO: Health officials in Minnesota reported another 1,522 virus cases on Wednesday, pushing the state’s total positive case count over 1.5 million since the onset of the pandemic. According to the Minnesota Department of Health’s data, there have been 1,500,556 cases of COVID-19, including 71,881 reinfections since March of 2020,...

MinnPost

Minnesota to be among first states to offer ‘test-to-treat’ sites for COVID

Emma Nelson writes: “Minnesota will be among the first states in the country to host federally supported sites where COVID-19 patients can access both tests and treatment. The White House announced Thursday that it will send clinical personnel to Minnesota to staff existing state-run testing locations, transforming them into ‘test-to-treat’ sites where eligible patients can get a prescription for the antiviral drug Paxlovid. … In Minnesota, teams of doctors, nurse practitioners and physicians’ assistants will be able to write prescriptions for patients who test positive for COVID at test-to-treat sites, said Erin McLachlan, health care preparedness program manager with the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).”
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, May 27

Friday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 2,269 newly reported cases and nine reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,628. Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Thursday, May 26. Due to the upcoming holiday weekend, the next COVID update will be Tuesday, June 1.
Bring Me The News

What's open and closed in Minnesota on Memorial Day 2022

Memorial Day services at Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis. Courtesy of Lakewood Cemetery. Memorial Day weekend may carry some stormy weather, but plenty of events are planned to honor fallen service members and celebrate the harbinger of summer in Minnesota. What's open and closed on Memorial Day. Most grocery store chains...
mprnews.org

Photos: Waterfalls, rivers deliver a high water rush in northern Minnesota

After a drought caused low flow to rivers and streams in northern Minnesota last summer, the difference in the area’s water bodies this spring is striking. Some streams in northern Minnesota are at their highest levels in decades. Here are some photos capturing the flow by photographers Derek Montgomery and Kerem Yücel:
fox9.com

Surveillance shows drop in COVID viral load in Twin Cities sewage

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Wastewater surveillance shows there has been a drop in the viral load of COVID-19 in Twin Cities sewage, suggesting COVID-19 cases will begin trending lower. The viral load of COVID-19 in waste is trending lower, decreasing from May 17 through May 23 by 38% compared to...
CBS Minnesota

DNR Asks People To Report Black Bear Sightings In Metro Area

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking for your help in monitoring black bears across the Twin Cities metro area. If you see a black bear anywhere in Minneapolis, St. Paul, or much of the southwestern corner of the state, you are asked to report it. (credit: CBS) Just go to the DNR website to document it by clicking here. The DNR also asked those traveling to remote spots of the state stay aware of bears, always keeping tabs on their surroundings. “Coexistence with bears is completely possible with a few easy steps that anyone can follow,” DNR bear project leader Andrew Tri said. “The key things to remember are to not surprise them and to keep food secure.”
MinnPost

Charles Hallman might be one of the most fascinating people in Twin Cities media. And he’s finally gotten his due.

It’s rare to see Charles Hallman of the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder in a suit and tie. There’s no need to dress up when you’re covering sports, as Hallman has for MSR, Minnesota’s oldest Black newspaper, since 1990. But one afternoon in early April, there was Hallman, all decked out and dapper as he walked into the Target Center, completing the look with the tan trench coat that once belonged to his father, Charles Sr.
AM 1390 KRFO

Explore a Giant Cave an Hour From Owatonna

I love caves. They are so cool. You can feel a bit like a professional explorer when checking these things out. You don't have to drive too far to see a giant cave system here in Minnesota. Mystery Cave is located in Preston, Minnesota which is about 3 hours from...
minnesotamonthly.com

Minnesota’s Summer Secrets: A Guide

We received more than 120 suggestions when we asked readers to share their favorite secret summer activities. From little-known places to stay to overlooked stops for food and drink to fun festivals, here are some of the ideas and destinations you can try yourself. Mississippi Pub in Inver Grove Heights...
Minnesota Reformer

Minneapolis settles lawsuit with Linda Tirado, journalist blinded in one eye during May 2020 unrest

The Minneapolis City Council on Thursday agreed to pay a $600,000 settlement in a lawsuit brought by writer and photojournalist Linda Tirado, who was blinded in one eye by a police projectile while covering protests in May 2020. Tirado joins an ever-growing list of bystanders and journalists receiving large settlements from the city due to […] The post Minneapolis settles lawsuit with Linda Tirado, journalist blinded in one eye during May 2020 unrest appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CBS Minnesota

Feds Investigating Hepatitis A Outbreak Linked To Organic Strawberries; Cases Reported In Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Federal and local officials are investigating a hepatitis A outbreak potentially linked to organic strawberries sold at grocers such as Walmart, Trader Joe’s, and Aldi. In a statement, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that consumers in Minnesota, California and Canada reported getting sick after eating fresh organic strawberries sold under the FreshKampo brand. While the potentially contaminated berries are currently past self life, consumers who froze the berries between March 5 and April 25 are advised to throw the fruit away. The FreshKampo strawberries were sold at retailers such as Aldi, Kroger, Safeway, Trader Joe’s, and Walmart. Those who are not vaccinated against hepatitis A and might have eaten the FreshKampo strawberries in the last two weeks are advised to consult their doctor immediately. Symptoms of hepatitis A include fatigue, nausea, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, and fever. Hepatitis A spreads from contaminated food or water, or contact with an infected person.
1520 The Ticket

Many of the Top Hospitals in U.S. are in Minnesota

Newsweek's 'World's Best Hospitals' report is out for 2022, and CentraCare's Saint Cloud Hospital is ranked as the 2nd best hospital in Minnesota, 54th best in the U.S. Mayo Clinic in Rochester was named 'Best Hospital in the World' for 2022, which obviously makes it #1 in America, and #1 in Minnesota.
MinnPost

Biden expected to issue policing order as Minneapolis marks two-year anniversary of George Floyd murder

In the New York Times, Zolan Kanoo-Youngs and Charlie Savage report, “President Joe Biden on Wednesday is expected to issue an executive order aimed at reforming federal policing on the two-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd, who died after being handcuffed and pinned to the ground by a Minneapolis police officer, people familiar with the matter said. The order will direct all federal agencies to revise their use-of-force policies, create a national registry of officers fired for misconduct, use grants to encourage state and local police to tighten restrictions on chokeholds and no-knock warrants, and restrict the transfer of most military equipment to law enforcement agencies, the people said.”
