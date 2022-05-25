ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, OH

Real estate investment firms are crowding the housing market in Ohio cities

By WOSU 89.7 NPR News
wvxu.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs real estate investment firms across the country calculate which markets to swoop into to buy up housing stock, home buyers searching for a place to live are often left empty-handed. While the firms claim to fulfill a desire in the community for more rental housing, experts say some...

www.wvxu.org

NBC4 Columbus

Intel picks first 4 construction firms to begin work on Ohio plant complex

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) —Intel Corp. has selected the companies that will bring the first of an estimated 7,000 construction jobs to New Albany to work on its $20 billion New Albany semiconductor manufacturing complex. The tech giant confirmed that Columbus-based McDaniel’s Construction, Cleveland’s Northstar Contracting and Columbus’ GTSA Construction Consulting will work with Rhode Island’s Gilbane Building Co. on […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Tenants offered $2,000 to help move out of their affordable Reynoldsburg homes

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WSYX) — A developer building a new Sheetz gas station in Reynoldsburg is delaying groundbreaking and offering thousands of dollars in moving expenses for tenants now forced to move from the current trailer park on the land. "Knowing we're one of the last families left is devastating,"...
100.7 WITL

Ohio House That’s Build Right Into A Hill Is Up For Sale

Fans of The Hobbit or Lord of The Rings have to be licking their chops at the thought of living in a real life Hobbit hole. But how do you find an actual Hobbit hole? Apparently all you have to do is go to Westerville, Ohio because somebody is selling a home that's pretty much just that. I've never seen a house where you need to mow the roof once a week, but I guess that's what's gonna most likely help sell this house quick, as the listing describes:
WESTERVILLE, OH
columbusunderground.com

Project Update: The Peninsula

With the first tenants scheduled to move in next month, an eight-story office building at 330 Rush Alley is poised to be the first piece of the Peninsula development to officially open. An event to celebrate the long-planned project’s progress was held last night in the building, offering a sneak...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC News

Ohio GOP wins favorable state voting maps, flouting reform attempts

Ohio Republicans secured favorable legislative redistricting maps on Friday for this year's elections after the state's top court effectively threw up its hands in an attempt to enforce new redistricting rules. The GOP victory came by way of a federal court ruling by judges who said they felt obligated to...
OHIO STATE
newsakmi.com

Ron Seiffert, chairman and CEO of Northwest Bancshares, dies at 65

Ronald Seiffert, the chairman, president and CEO of Northwest Bancshares, died of natural causes Tuesday, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said. He was 65. Seiffert had led the $14.3 billion-asset bank since June 2018. Prior to joining Northwest, he served as chairman, president and CEO of the $553 million-asset Delaware County Bank & Trust from October 2011 to April 2017, when the Lewis Center, Ohio-based company was acquired by the $9.3 billion-asset First Commonwealth Financial Corp.
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Health violations found at Ohio attractions, reports show

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NBC4 Investigates reviewed health inspection reports at some of Ohio’s most popular attractions for family fun during the summer. Dr. Riza Conroy, a family physician at OSU Wexner Medical Center has one word of advice to prevent foodborne illness during the warmer months: “Chill, chill, chill, chill,” she said. “That’s how […]
OHIO STATE
Magic 95.5

These Ohio Cities Rank as The Deadliest in The Country

CBS News recently did some research, and they’ve reported that five different cities in Ohio rank among the deadliest places to live in the United States. The list was reportedly put together using 2019 crime numbers from the FBI. From lowest to highest, the deadliest Ohio cities are: #57, Toledo, with a murder rate of […]
OHIO STATE
richlandsource.com

371 Sandhill Cranes found in Ohio survey

COLUMBUS – Observers found 371 sandhill cranes in Ohio as part of the one-day April 2022 Midwest Crane Count, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The count was coordinated by the Division of Wildlife, International Crane Foundation, and Ohio Bird Conservation Initiative. The...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio is 2½ weeks from allowing people to carry a concealed firearm without a permit: The Wake Up for Thursday, May 26, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Showers and thunderstorms are likely today in Northeast Ohio, especially during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s. Look for more chances of showers and storms overnight as temps drop to the mid-60s. Read more.
OHIO STATE
columbusmonthly.com

Exiled by Intel: Money, Uncertainty and Complicated Feelings in Licking County

Ray and Vicki Rusmisel never imagined just how quickly the homestead they had built over 36 years could be obliterated. The couple, now retired from their jobs as a glazier and a clerical worker, raised their three children in a century-old farmhouse on Jug Street in Jersey Township that they bought for $76,000 at a sheriff’s sale in 1986. Both from farming families, they liked the area’s rural quality. The house, set on 5 acres, was distressed and vacant when they got it, but they remodeled and fixed it up. A year later, when an adjoining, landlocked parcel of 32 acres came up for auction, they purchased that as well for another $30,000. Over the decades that followed, the Rusmisels created “our own piece of heaven.” They put in a half-acre pond that they stocked with catfish, bluegill, bullfrogs and more. Ray built a playhouse for the children and grandkids to use, and the couple planted a wide variety of nut- and fruit-bearing trees and enjoyed the orioles, finches and bluebirds that nested there each spring.
LICKING COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Ohio seeks to hold cemetery operators accountable this Memorial Day

TROY — As Memorial Day weekend approaches, many people will be visiting Ohio cemeteries to honor those who died while serving in the military. The Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Real Estate and Professional Licensing is responsible for the maintenance and operation of cemeteries. It encourages families and visitors to report issues that they see while visiting the cemeteries.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio abortion ‘trigger’ bill could outlaw in vitro fertilization; increase infant, maternal mortality rates, physicians say

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- An Ohio House bill that would outlaw abortion in Ohio under most circumstances could also criminalize in vitro fertilization, a Cincinnati fertility physician told lawmakers Thursday morning. The bill would also likely increase the state’s. infant and woman morbidity and mortality rates, intrude on the patient-physician...
OHIO STATE
buckeyefirearms.org

Meijer Grocery Stores Post Confusing No Gun Signs

Not long after the Buckeye State went permitless on carry regulations, Meijer grocery stores started posting blue signs in the form of a silhouette of a firearm crossed out by a bar. The problem is, these signs are not the typical signs as prescribed by Ohio law for those who...
OHIO STATE
Delaware Gazette

Mortons inducted into HOF

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Eleven honorees, including Delaware County’s Donna and Walter Morton, were recognized for their accomplishments and volunteerism at the 46th Central Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame Recognition Ceremony held May 25 at The Gallery At Champions venue in Columbus. Organized by the Central Ohio Area...
COLUMBUS, OH

