SCV Sheriff Station Increasing Law Enforcement Presence Around Schools

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station announced its plan to host a free “Catalytic Converter Etching Event” throughout the month of June. In partnership with “RG Brake & Alignment” in Valencia, residents can get their vehicle’s license plate etched onto their catalytic converter, helping it be located if it is stolen.
A person was detained and arrested following a “flag down” of a robbery Friday night, according to sheriff’s officials. “It was a flag-down on a robbery that had just occurred,” said Deputy Conner of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s station, speaking on behalf of Watch Commander Lt. Barclay, who relayed the information to him. “They hadn’t got a chance to call it in yet and tried to detain the suspect, and they had some difficulty getting the suspect detained.”
Deputies arrested 10 suspects in Reseda earlier this week, while they were searching for an individual allegedly responsible for a burglary in the Santa Clarita Valley. Crime Impact Team (CIT) deputies have been actively searching for a man with several felony warrants who is reportedly responsible for a burglary that occurred in the Santa Clarita Valley, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.
A Rosemead, California school was closed Friday after a student in Texas made a vague threat on social media about a shooting, officials said. Authorities received a call around 2 a.m. Friday regarding a threat that was circulating on social media about a possible shooting at Rosemead High School, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department […]
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received numerous 911 calls at approximately 2:59 p.m. regarding a man down near the intersection of Avenue H-8 and Division Street in the city of Lancaster on Friday, May 27, 2022. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a man suffering...
A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a shootout involving California Highway Patrol officers and sheriff's transit deputies in East Los Angeles that left another suspect wounded, authorities said Friday.
A 26-year-old Valencia man and 32-year-old local U.S. Postal Service worker have been arrested on a federal complaint alleging a scheme to obtain nearly $800,000 in unemployment benefits, prosecutors said on Thursday. According to the federal affidavit in support of the criminal complaint, from August 2020 to February 2021, the...
Paramedics pronounced a man died in an apparent suicide early Thursday night on Sierra Highway, according to law enforcement. According to Sgt. Clark of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies received reports of a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Sierra Highway just north of Highway 14 Thursday night.
Firefighters were engaged with a brushfire in Thousands Oaks on Saturday. Using both ground units and a water-dropping helicopter, Ventura County Fire Department crews battled the blaze, which was said to be just under an acre. VCFD detailed that the fire was slowly moving forward at a slow rate of...
Dear Parents, Guardians, Staff and Community Members,. Sadly, we have learned of another horrific school shooting, this time in the Uvalde, Texas area. Our hearts and thoughts go out to the families and staff of Robb Elementary School. We understand that school safety is on the minds of students, parents,...
CHINO, Calif. - A San Bernardino man was arrested after he allegedly contacted a minor to commit a sex crime. According to police, the incident happened May 23 just after 4:30 p.m. near Riverside Drive and San Antonio Avenue in Chino. The victim told police she was walking home from...
Riverside police arrested a suspect after a man assaulted and tried to grab a teenage girl by the hair at a park restroom, authorities said Thursday. The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. April 15, when a girl who was in a restroom at Orange Terrace Park Community Center on 20010 Orange Terrace Parkway was approached by […]
Two people were hospitalized Friday after a two-vehicle 14 Freeway crash left one car overturned and another one down an embankment. Around 2:20 p.m. Friday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision on the northbound 14 Freeway near Red Rover Mine Road in Acton, said Esteban Benitiez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
The Orcutt Union School District and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office are investigating a school threat made to Patterson Road Elementary School via Tik Tok late Tuesday nigh
A number of schools in Southern California will be on alert Wednesday, a day after 19 elementary school students and two adults were killed in a mass shooting in Texas.A gunman, an 18-year-old armed with a handgun and assault rifle, was fatally shot by law enforcement after opening fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The mass shooting killed 19 students and two adults, and wounded two law enforcement officers.Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said there were "no adequate words" to describe Tuesday's horrific events in Uvalde, about 85 miles of San Antonio. Barnes said the county's Intelligence Assessment Center is monitoring the situation and the department will increase its presence at schools."No parent should ever have to wonder if their child is safe at school," he said.Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said his department would be working with school resource officers to "ensure the safety of our children." LAPD Chief Michel Moore said his department was working with Los Angeles School Police to increase patrols around schools and common pathways.South Pasadena and Arcadia police said they were unaware of any threats to their communities, but that they will have extra officers at their schools as a precaution.
