Centre County, PA

Man released after deadly hit & run arrested for DUI

By Bill Shannon
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eNVw7_0fqF3hia00

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County man who was in prison after pleading guilty to hitting and killing a pedestrian in Bellefonte in 2021 was released only to be locked up days later for driving under the influence.

Brandon Deitz, 37, of Howard, Pa., was arrested Tuesday, May 24 for allegedly driving under the influence just 10 months after he hit a pedestrian in Bellefonte and left her lying where she was later pronounced dead.

ORIGINAL: Centre County man arrested for deadly hit & run in Bellefonte

On July 22, 2021, Deitz hit the woman in the morning hours on West High Street. When police arrived, they found the woman, but Deitz was nowhere in sight. Moments after arriving, police said that 911 got a call from Deitz to report the hit and run.

Deitz later pleaded guilty to “accidents involving death or personal injury” in January and was sentenced to 3-12 months, according to the court documents.

Click Here to download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications and get the news that matters to you in your hands.

Recent court documents show that Deitz was placed back into Centre County Corrections facility after having his bail denied for DUI charges. The judge cited the fact that he was just released in the last seven days for an accident causing death.

It’s important to note that Deitz had no DUI charges in 2021. Police never noted any suspicion of drug or alcohol use the day of the hit and run.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

