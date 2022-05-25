ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deerfield Beach, FL

Viewpoints – Week of May 26

By The New Pelican Newspaper
 3 days ago
We hope you’ll join us – and your fellow veterans and supporters throughout the country – as we pause together at 3 p.m. on May 30 to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice. There is nothing “happy” about Memorial...

City, BSO will buy guns June 4

Pompano Beach – In an effort to reduce gun violence, city and Broward Sheriff’s Office [BSO] officials will host a gun buyback event on June 4 at the E. Pat Larkins Community Center, 520 Martin Luther King Blvd., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. According to officials, firearms can...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Resources, Events, Meetings and More – Week of May 19

Pompano Beach – The City of Pompano Beach is hosting its first Touch-A-Truck event on May 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pompano Community Park, 1660 NE 10 St. During this free event, several city departments are collaborating to invite families and children of all ages to explore a variety of vehicles, including a fire engine, sanitation truck, dump truck, and police car. In collaboration with the Autism Society of Florida, no sound or flashing lights will occur between 10 and 11 a.m.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Deerfield Beach, FL
Empire Tool Rental offers the right tools for the project

Specific equipment is essential for specific tasks, specifically in contracting or city work. Empire Tool Rental knows both the importance of having a repair facility that understands their customers but also carrying the necessary products like generators and even a tilt dump trailer for every kind of project. Branch Manager...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Pompano Beach Memorial Day parade and ceremony return

Pompano Beach – The city’s annual Memorial Day parade and ceremony aren’t long, but they have been missed. After no parade or ceremony in 2020 and 2021, the public commemoration of Memorial Day, a day established to honor those who have given the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation, is back on and scheduled for May 30.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Resiliency a major issue for new administration

Lighthouse Point ​​– Mayor Kyle Van Buskirk is on a mission to establish a citizen’s group dedicated to addressing the city’s resiliency issues. So far, he has marina owner Maureen Canada researching possible funding sources. Canada made rising waters in South Florida one of her campaign issues in her recent bid to be appointed to the vacant commission seat now occupied by Everett Marshall.
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FL
Benny Fisher, 85, was a Pompano Beach pioneer

Dr. Louis B. “Benny” Fisher, Jr., 85, died Friday, May 13, 2022. He is in the arms of his Lord and Savior and the love of his life, Barbara Blue Fisher. Benny, a native Floridian and third generation of his family born in Pompano Beach was born into the Fisher/Lyons family. He graduated as a “Bean Picker” from Pompano Beach High School and continued his education at the University of Miami, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree with honors in 1961. Subsequently, he was awarded an Honorary Doctorate for his benevolence with many humanitarian causes.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
No more consultants, say some commissioners; city will take over Site 92

Wilton Manors – The city commission has accepted an economic development report, but implementing its suggestions will be another matter. The study, presented at the May 10 commission meeting by Redevelopment Management Associates [RMA], which was hired by the city in November, aims to help the city with market positioning and strategies in order to promote economic development along its major commercial corridors, including Andrews Avenue, Dixie Highway, Northeast 26 Street, Oakland Park Boulevard, and Wilton Drive. To do that, the study suggests that the city adopt a corridor specific brand identity, increase target audience awareness, attract private investment, recruit and retain businesses, and promote tourism. Some members of the commission questioned whether the suggestions should be implemented.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
Out of the Pulpit: “My parents gave me so much . . . taught me so much . . . put up with so much”

A most influential passage of Scripture for me is, “Much will be required of the person entrusted with much” [Luke 12:48a]. Because my eyes continue to open more virtually every day to just how much I have received, the fire to show my gratitude grows virtually every day. As this column is scheduled to be published between Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, I want to now concentrate on the extraordinary blessing of my parents – one of my biggest blessings by far. Their love was overwhelming in so many ways simultaneously.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Boating in paradise: Beauty, enjoyment and safety

Living in South Florida is living in a paradise of water activities, but the enjoyment is not without an added risk; the operation of a boat, marine traffic, and navigation rules are very different from what we can expect from a life of driving on land. Florida is the state...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
City moves forward on botanical garden, dissatisfaction over “losing” McNab Park persists

Pompano Beach – McNab Park today looks more like a construction site than the green space that existed before the McNab House was relocated there in March of 2020. The goal is to create a restaurant and botanical garden. The project includes a kitchen [to be built behind the house], public art, a tea house [small coffee shop], a wine cellar in the house’s basement, outdoor dining, and a children’s classroom.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
The Island City at 75: Wilton Manors celebrates its past, present, and future

Wilton Manors – When it comes to celebrating the city’s anniversary, Tracy Stafford has been here before – and almost since the very beginning. “As somebody who has been through a couple of 25-year cycles already in the City of Wilton Manors, I know it will be different in 25 years. I wouldn’t begin to predict how, but I can tell you from past history it’s going to be better,” said Stafford in a video commemorating the city’s 75th anniversary.
WILTON MANORS, FL
Gonzales announces run for Florida House Seat 100

Oakland Park – Linda Thompson Gonzales announced her Florida House candidacy Friday at Cyth & Co. coffee shop. This will be her second attempt to win the coastal district which runs from Fort Lauderdale to the Palm Beach County line and was formerly District 93. With the legislature redrawing district maps in a special session last month, those voters are now in District 100 and are, according to Gonzales’ campaign staff, one third Democrat, one third Republican and one third no party affiliation, what she calls “a true microcosm of Florida.”
FLORIDA STATE
Festival features craft beer and beachside blues

Deerfield Beach – Chill craft beers and cool blues are on tap at the city’s Ocean Brews & Blues Festival, beachside, May 21, 4 to 8 p.m. On site will be 21 local breweries offering up samplings of 100 beers. Three blues bands, live and in concert, take the stage beginning at 3 p.m.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Pompano Beach, FL
