Viewpoints – Week of May 26

A most influential passage of Scripture for me is, “Much will be required of the person entrusted with much” [Luke 12:48a]. Because my eyes continue to open more virtually every day to just how much I have received, the fire to show my gratitude grows virtually every day. As this column is scheduled to be published between Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, I want to now concentrate on the extraordinary blessing of my parents – one of my biggest blessings by far. Their love was overwhelming in so many ways simultaneously.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO