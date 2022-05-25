Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office releases murder investigation details, responds to critical Facebook posts

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – The Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office released new details Tuesday on a May 6 murder investigation following “a few Facebook posts criticizing the sheriff’s office” for not making them available sooner.

There was an initial delay in the release of information on the investigation to avoid hindering or jeopardizing the integrity of the investigation, BCSO said.

“Most of the time the criticism is not founded on sufficient fact, so it is generally ignored,” BCSO said in a Facebook post. “To prematurely release information for the sake of being transparent, when the information could adversely affect an investigation, is not fair to the victim’s family, nor to the public.”

Since BCSO has interviewed witnesses and others with knowledge of the case, it said that’s why information is now being released.

BCSO responded to a medical emergency call on Upper Elgin River Road after a man was found injured in his driveway by relatives of a female who also lived at the address.

According to BCSO, the man had unexplained puncture wounds and could not talk. An ambulance took him to an Austin area hospital.

The family members told officials about their concern for the female resident who was missing before discovering an area of disturbed ground in the backyard of the residence.

There, BCSO discovered the freshly-buried body of 28-year-old Catherin Alonzo-Lopez. Her body was sent to the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office in Austin to determine the cause of death.

The injured male, identified as 34-year-old Josue Saravia-Agueta, was charged with murder Friday. He is held on a $1 million bond.

As of Tuesday, Saravia-Agueta remained in the hospital and under guard.

BCSO said Alonzo-Lopez is from Guatemala and Saravia-Agueta is from El Salvador.

As of Wednesday, there was no information on a court date being set for Saravia-Agueta or if he had an attorney.

