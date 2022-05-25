Tri-County Horse Show set June 4

Hermie Sadler’s truck stop in Emporia is a good place to stop for gas if you’re a trucker headed north-south on Interstate 95 or east-west on U.S. 58. Sadler and his lawyer – state Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County – think it’s a good place to test the constitutionality of the state’s ban on so-called “skill games,” those video games you find in many convenience stores and, in this case, at Sadler’s Travel Plaza. So far, they’re winning: They’ve won a court injunction against the ban until the case can be heard in November. Cardinal’s Markus Schmidt had a story about this earlier this week.

EMPORIA, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO