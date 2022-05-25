ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halifax County, NC

Tri-County Horse Show set June 4

By Lance Martin
rrspin.com
 3 days ago

The Tri-County Horse Show is set for June 4 at the Halifax County Horse Complex. The complex is located at Dog Pound Road off Highway...

rrspin.com

Comments / 0

rrspin.com

HA students place third in state for SAR brochure, poster contests

Two Halifax Academy students each earned third-place state honors in the Sons of the American Revolution brochure and poster contests. Carolina Corum, an eighth-grade student in Tracey Lynch’s class and Liam Cooke, a fifth-grader in Valerie Henley’s class, were both winners in the Halifax Resolves Chapter’s annual contests.
HALIFAX, NC
WITN

State investigating fish kill in Contentnea Creek near Snow Hill

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - State officials are investigating a fish kill in the Snow Hill area Saturday. The Division of Water Resources said it received several calls to its Washington Regional Office about dead fish along the banks of Contentnea Creek. Field investigators said they found many species dead,...
SNOW HILL, NC
neusenews.com

Booker T. Wiggins, Sr. Day in the City of Kinston, NC

Saturday, June 4, 2022, will be Booker T. Wiggins, Sr. Day in the City of Kinston, NC. This celebration of his 90th birthday and contributions to the Kinston community and surrounding areas includes a car parade, open to the community, on June 4th at 1:00 pm. On Sunday, June 5, 2022, at St. Paul United Holy Church on Tower Hill Road, immediately following the 11:00 am service, there will be a celebration dinner. Community members are invited to join the car parade which will be led by the Kinston Fire and Police Departments.
KINSTON, NC
cardinalnews.org

Revenue from ‘skill games’ matters more in many rural localities than elsewhere

Hermie Sadler’s truck stop in Emporia is a good place to stop for gas if you’re a trucker headed north-south on Interstate 95 or east-west on U.S. 58. Sadler and his lawyer – state Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County – think it’s a good place to test the constitutionality of the state’s ban on so-called “skill games,” those video games you find in many convenience stores and, in this case, at Sadler’s Travel Plaza. So far, they’re winning: They’ve won a court injunction against the ban until the case can be heard in November. Cardinal’s Markus Schmidt had a story about this earlier this week.
EMPORIA, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Christopher W. Ward of Elizabeth City, May 24

Christopher Wade Ward, 34, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at his home. He was born on October 20, 1987 to William Fletcher Lewis and Tammy Lynn Cooper Ward and was raised by his mother and adoptive father, David Ward. He worked as a security guard and loved working out at Planet Fitness. Chris was an avid body builder and planned to open his own gym.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WNCT

Duplin County highway to close for pipe replacements

​GREENEVERS, N.C. – A section of N.C. 11 in Duplin County will close for about two weeks to allow N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance crews to replace multiple pipes. The highway between the intersections with Interstate 40 and N.C. 903/N.C. 24 (Kenansville Bypass) is scheduled to close between 8 a.m. June 1 and 5 p.m. June […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
ednc.org

Rocky Mount is on the verge of a school district demerger. What does that mean?

On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, the Edgecombe County Board of Commissioners is meeting with the Edgecombe County Board of Education to discuss a potential county-line demerger of the County school system. If approved, the demerger would send approximately 1,600 to 1,700 students living on the Edgecombe County side of Rocky Mount from Nash County Public Schools to Edgecombe County Public Schools.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Raleigh man turns $20 into $100k prize with scratch-off

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man tried his luck at a Diamond Dazzler scratch-off ticket and it paid off. The North Carolina Education Lottery said Jose Vazquez bought a $20 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Vazquez bought his lucky $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler ticket from the Jordan...
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Eastern North Carolina roadway to have speed limit reduced

MARTIN & WASHINGTON COUNTIES, N.C. (WITN) - Part of one Eastern North Carolina roadway will see its speed limit drop 20 miles per hour next week. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says they are temporarily lowering the speed limit on the eastbound Welch’s Creek Bridge on U.S. 64 at the Martin/Washington County Line starting on Tuesday May 31.
WASHINGTON, NC
jocoreport.com

Wayne Trustee, Educator McNair Presented Award In Belated Ceremony

RALEIGH – Veda McNair, a life-long educator, retired Wayne County Public Schools principal, and Wayne Community College trustee, has officially received the 2021 I.E. Ready Award, the highest honor bestowed by the North Carolina State Board of Community Colleges. After delaying the 2021 State Board Awards dinner due to...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Littleton woman charged with exploiting elder adult

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern North Carolina woman is accused of exploiting an elder adult. Roanoke Rapids police say they met with a victim Tuesday who says her dead husband’s car was being held at POMP Boys Motors for minor repairs. The victim says when she went...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
warrenrecord.com

Ministry holds May gathering

The Ladies Day Out Fellowship Breakfast Ministry met at Cracker Barrel in South Hill, Va., on Thursday, May 19, for its May gathering. Twenty-one ladies enjoyed a time of prayer, a meal and fellowship. Some of the ladies shared their favorite Woman of the Bible to represent the Mother’s/Women’s Day celebration. Later, the ladies enjoyed shopping and fellowshipping as they relaxed in the rocking chairs and taking photos for future walks down memory lane. Pictured, from the left, are, first row: Elder Sophia Jefferson, Shirley Bullock, Rebecca Solomon, Gertie Downey, Brenda Waiters, Diane Howell, Ruby Downey 2 and the Rev. Dora Dorsey; second row: Arvella Scott, Lottie Hargrove, Cora Fogg, Martha Williams, Johanna Harrison, Ruby Downey and Linda Byrd-Russ.; third row: Minister Mary Terry, Catherine Hunt, Ann L. Jones, Margaret Alexander, Vivian J. Joseph and Patricia Russell.
SOUTH HILL, VA
WRAL News

12 Things to do with your kids this weekend in NC (May 27-29)

N.C. — There are a lot of outdoor events this weekend that are great for families!. First Fruits Farm Memorial Balloon Festival (First Fruits Farm, 832 Mort Harris Road, Louisburg) - The weekend-long event will include live music, fireworks, a beer garden, a food court, a vendor market, a hot air balloon glow and tethered balloon rides along with ceremonies to remember veterans and their families.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

NC democrats discuss potential gas refund for drivers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Senate Democrats are proposing sending a rebate check to drivers across the state to help with the rising cost of gas. Under a bill filed this week, all adults with a valid North Carolina driver’s license as of March 31 would get a check or debit card for $200.
