David Graham is a Pawleys Island architect known for his distinctive designs at Brookgreen Gardens and the Pawleys Island Town Hall. Inspired by his great-grandfather’s work as a master builder, David became a registered architect in 1984. He then started his Myrtle Beach firm, The Graham Group Architecture, in 1987. Today, nearly 40 years later, he anticipates his final triumph in what might be his most meaningful build to date— his daughter’s dream home, right here in Mount Pleasant.

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO