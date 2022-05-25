ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Hampden's De Kleine Duivel will close, Bluebird pub to reopen

By Amanda Yeager
Wbaltv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA block of Hampden's Hickory Avenue will lose one bar and gain another next month. De Kleine Duivel, a local staple known for its extensive Belgian beer selection, will close...

www.wbaltv.com

NottinghamMD.com

Mr. Y’s Pizza opens White Marsh location

WHITE MARSH, MD—White Marsh has a new pizza place. Mr. Y’s Pizza & Fries has opened a new location on Pulaski Highway. This marks the chain’s third location, with others in Darlington and Fallston. Voted one of Harford Magazine‘s best restaurants in 2021, Mr. Y’s is known for its signature pizza and delicious cheese fries. The new shop is located … Continue reading "Mr. Y’s Pizza opens White Marsh location" The post Mr. Y’s Pizza opens White Marsh location appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Summer time at Hersheypark

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — If you're planning a fun holiday weekend, head to the sweetest place on earth because Hersheypark is opening its doors for the summer. Public Relations Manager for Hersheypark Entertainment and Resorts Company Amanda Polyak shares more about the fun.
BALTIMORE, MD
Washingtonian.com

The Foodie Travel Guide to Cambridge, Maryland: Where to Eat, Drink, and Stay

Though it’s sometimes overlooked in favor of quaint St. Michaels (roughly 30 minutes north), the 17th-century port town of Cambridge, along the Choptank River, is rich in history and character—and has a scene melding Eastern Shore traditions with a new generation of brewers, mixologists, and chefs. Visitors—and their...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
Baltimore Times

“THE AVENUE BAKERY COURTYARD OPENS ITS MUSIC SERIES ON SATURDAY, JUNE 4, WITH LIVE ENTERTAINMENT”

I am hoping this column finds you in good health, if not, do not worry, this too shall pass. Tomorrow will be a better day!. I want to start out by congratulating the Arch Social Club for a dynamite event last week in which it honored the past living presidents of the club. It was a successful event; the entertainment was great and featured the one and only Greg Hatza’s ORGANization who took the sound of blues to another level. The food was delicious thanks to the caterer who prepared a down home dinner which included fried chicken, string beans and mac & cheese and cornbread. It was a festive event and enjoyed by all who attended. The event’s highlight was a presentation by the club’s Past President James “Big Jim” Staton when he presented members of Arch Social Club and his special friends with a special design watch, one of which I received. Dr. Louise Johnson did her solo dance and presentation of the awards to the honorees. Arch Social Club historian, Kaleh Tshamba shared and demonstrated the history of the Arch Social Club. JOB WELL DONE Arch Social Club! Thank you all for wearing your mask. It was appreciated!
BALTIMORE, MD
northernvirginiamag.com

Why Chestertown and Rock Hall Have Become a Destination for Romantic Sailing Adventures

Most visitors come to luxuriate in the romantic history of Chestertown and its sister village, Rock Hall, but the real attraction is getting out on the water. To get to this peninsula on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, drive across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, and then head north past cornfields and stunning water views. Once you’ve arrived, it’s time to feast on freshly caught seafood, browse antiques shops, and stay at dreamy waterfront inns.
CHESTERTOWN, MD
preservationmaryland.org

Iconic Maryland Creations: The Man Behind Enchanted Forest, Frontier Town, and the Giant RCA Dog

Once upon a time, in 1955 to be exact, the Enchanted Forest, a nursey rhyme-themed amusement park, opened in Ellicott City, Maryland. The park was owned by the Harrison family, but the magical pieces – like Willie the Whale, the Old Woman’s Shoe, and Cinderella’s Pumpkin Coach – were fabricated by Howard Adler and his team at Adler Display in Baltimore.
MARYLAND STATE
Washingtonian.com

Photos: Check Out 3 Gorgeous Screened Porches

“The thing that everyone wants since Covid,” says Anthony Wilder, “is a screened porch, a puppy, and maybe a pool.” The architect checked at least one of those boxes for clients in Bethesda who sought more space to entertain in their traditional Colonial. Attaching the porch to the side of the house—where there was enough yard to accommodate it—meant the addition would become part of the front facade. So Wilder conceived its chimney, which echoes the two on the main structure, to help the porch look cohesive with the rest of the home. He designed the whole space to be easily upgradable into a three-season room—a request he says is common once homeowners see how much time they end up spending in their screened porches.
BETHESDA, MD
southbmore.com

Kayak, Paddle Board, Catamaran, and Jet Ski Rentals Coming to Port Covington

Port Covington and Eastern Watersports are partnering this summer to bring kayaking, paddle boarding, sailing catamarans, and jet skis to the Middle Branch. Beginning this Saturday, May 28, Eastern Watersports will offer hourly equipment rentals at the Port Covington Marina at 321 E. Cromwell St. Eastern Watersports has operating locations...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

All Remaining Tickets To ‘Bakkhai’ At Baltimore Center Stage Are Free

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Center Stage announced Thursday that all remaining tickets to its final production of the season are completely free, thanks to underwriting support from the theater’s donors. The show is ‘Bakkhai,’ described by the theater as a “modern day take of the classic Greek tragedy,” which centers around Dionysus, the god of wine and ecstasy and his mischievous antics. BCS is having a party, and everyone is invited 🎉 Thanks to our incredible supporters, all remaining tickets to BAKKHAI are free to the public! Claim your free seat today: https://t.co/0TGSH7dWcV Thank you to our supporters for your generosity! pic.twitter.com/Ac6Vm7heOu — BaltimoreCenterStage (@centerstage_md) May 26, 2022 The theater called the show “the perfect production to throw the doors open to the public for a lavish celebration.” The show is running from June 1 – 19 at the Mount Vernon theater. Claim your ticket here, or use code “BAKKHAIFREE” at checkout.  
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

After 3 years, Baltimore welcomes back fireworks for July Fourth

After a few years off because of the coronavirus pandemic, fireworks are making a long-awaited return to the Inner Harbor for the Fourth of July this summer. Mayor Brandon Scott made the announcement Thursday. "It has been an extremely long almost three years now and I'm thrilled to welcome residents...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBOC

Exposure to Pool Chemicals Sickens 2 in West Ocean City

WEST OCEAN CITY, Md.- A woman and a 6-year-old child were taken to Johns Hopkins in Baltimore after being exposed to a toxic gas while swimming in the indoor pool at Francis Scott Key Family Resort in West Ocean City, authorities said. The Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office said that...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Bay Weekly

NRP: Be Ready for Anything on the Water

The week leading up to Memorial Day weekend is National Safe Boating Week, as many boaters get back on the water for the first time this season. On the Chesapeake Bay, Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources law enforcement officers want you to be prepared for the unexpected. To drive...
EDGEWATER, MD
CBS Baltimore

Black Bear Sighting Causes Brief Scare At Westminster High School

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There was a brief scare in Carroll County on Thursday morning when a black bear was spotted outside Westminster High School. First sighted about 7:30 a.m., the bear left and returned to the high school’s campus about an hour later, a Carroll County Public Schools spokesperson told WJZ. The bear did provide some excitement for students at the end of their school year. “I kind of wanted to go out, it looked pretty fuzzy, but it probably would’ve ripped me to shreds,” said Carter, a sophomore at the school. “I was kind of surprised it was at school – maybe...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD

