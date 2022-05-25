Hampden's De Kleine Duivel will close, Bluebird pub to reopen

I am hoping this column finds you in good health, if not, do not worry, this too shall pass. Tomorrow will be a better day!. I want to start out by congratulating the Arch Social Club for a dynamite event last week in which it honored the past living presidents of the club. It was a successful event; the entertainment was great and featured the one and only Greg Hatza’s ORGANization who took the sound of blues to another level. The food was delicious thanks to the caterer who prepared a down home dinner which included fried chicken, string beans and mac & cheese and cornbread. It was a festive event and enjoyed by all who attended. The event’s highlight was a presentation by the club’s Past President James “Big Jim” Staton when he presented members of Arch Social Club and his special friends with a special design watch, one of which I received. Dr. Louise Johnson did her solo dance and presentation of the awards to the honorees. Arch Social Club historian, Kaleh Tshamba shared and demonstrated the history of the Arch Social Club. JOB WELL DONE Arch Social Club! Thank you all for wearing your mask. It was appreciated!

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO