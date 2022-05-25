ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump-backing tech investor Peter Thiel leaves Facebook board of directors

By Christopher Hutton
 3 days ago

Peter Thiel , a billionaire Trump supporter, has stepped down from his position at Facebook.

Thiel, a well-known tech investor and funder of Republican causes, has "officially stepped down" from his role, effective immediately, Facebook's parent company Meta confirmed to the Washington Examiner on Wednesday.

"I'm deeply grateful for everything he has done for our company — from believing in us when few others would, to teaching me so many lessons about business, economics, and the world. Peter is truly an original thinker who you can bring your hardest problems and get unique suggestions," said Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg in a press statement.

Thiel announced in February that he would leave Meta's board of directors sometime after the company's shareholder meeting. He stepped down to focus on promoting former President Donald Trump's 2022 election plan, a source told Bloomberg .

He has made several notable donations to Republican candidates, including Ohio GOP Senate nominee J.D. Vance, Blake Masters , and others. He announced he intended to wind down his involvement in the 2022 election after Vance's victory in the Ohio Republican primary.

Thiel, who founded PayPal, has been on Meta's board since 2005 and was an early investor in the company.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey also resigned from Twitter's board of directors on Wednesday after the company's annual shareholder meeting.

