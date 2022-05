PLAINVILLE – Worn American Flags can be brought to two drop-off locations for proper retirement between May 31 and June 10. “Flags can be dropped off at Plainville Public Library at 56 E. Main St. and the Plainville Municipal Center at 1 Central Square between May 31 and June 10. All flags collected during this time will be brought to a local veteran's organization for a proper retirement ceremony,” said a release. “The U.S. Flag Code specifies that the flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”

PLAINVILLE, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO