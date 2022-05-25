ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

I got fat dissolving injections and it went very wrong

By The Sun
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

When it comes to any type of injection or cosmetic surgery, there’s always going to be a risk.

And unfortunately, that’s something Amra, who is from the US, found out the hard way.

The social media user took to TikTok and explained: “I had fat dissolving (aqualyx) and she hit a nerve in my neck…my face was bent for four months.”

Next, Amra showed a snap of the very wonky chin she was left with and added: “I just cant get over this.”

In a second clip, the TikTok user explained: “I still have nightmares. Thankfully it went down after 3 months.”

The post quickly went viral and has garnered over 367, 600 views and been inundated with comments.

“This is my sign to cancel my appointment,” wrote one.

A second noted: “It’s actually criminal how much I laughed I’m sorry.”

A third quipped: “LOOOOL it’s giving american dad.”

Meanwhile, another admitted: “That’s put me off from getting that done.”

And a further penned: “Unfortunately this is a very rare complication, I hope your aesthetic practitioner supported you!”

Elsewhere, others recalled how a similar thing had happened to them.

“Babe this literally happened to me a year ago with a different person tho!! Half my face was bent for months I was in so much pain if I looked up,” one person wrote.

A second penned: “This happened to me to! Was like this for 13 weeks.”

Another commented: “Omg this happened to me too!!! It’s crazyyy out in these streets glad you’re ok babe.”

Many people commented on the video, sharing similar experiences.
And one more person recalled: “Omg babe that’s awful! I had it under my chin and I had a huge lump under my neck for ages it was AWFUL would tell everyone not to do it.”

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced here with permission.

