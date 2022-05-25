‘Summer Sounds by the Bay’ lineup announced for 2022
For over 30 years, the Summer Sounds by the Bay has been a Bayonne favorite in the park during the summer, with great music at a great setting. It will return again in 2022, and the Division of Recreation has announced the lineup. ”We are ready for a great...
Diners are a food lovers’ destination. What could be better than gathering for a satisfying meal with your friends and family? You may be wondering where and when the diner craze began and what keeps it going. Walter Scott created the first diner in 1872. He sold food from...
Ray Liotta, the award-winning actor who enjoyed a full career in his profession, passed away this week at the young age of 67. He was born in Newark, NJ, an orphan abandoned in an orphanage; he was adopted by Mary and Alfred Liotta. Mary was a clerk in Union and Alfred owned a car parts store. Ray was raised in Union, he went to Union grade schools and graduated in 1973 from Union High School. He was athletic and participated in several extracurricular activities.
The Hoboken Community Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides numerous charitable and community services for the Hoboken, NJ community, has announced the lineup for its annual fundraiser, “Taste of Hoboken,” slated for Tuesday, June 7 from 6 to 9 p.m. More than 25 local restaurants — including...
(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- Bergen Performing Arts Center (bergenPAC) has re-announced shows that were postponed due to the pandemic and will take place in the newly renovated theater when it reopens in Fall 2022. From your favorite reality TV cast members and game shows like “Below Deck” and “Masters of Illusion” to popular artists such as Johnny Mathis, Art Garfunkel, and Richard Marx, bergenPAC offers something for everyone. bergenPAC continues to add new shows weekly for the 2022-23 performance.
It stands out to anyone driving or walking by on Main Street in West Orange: an old, black windowless shack of a building that leaves many wondering just what that is. Well, it's cinema history. The building is a replica of the Black Maria, the nation's very first movie studio...
Season 4 of The Circle — a Netflix reality show — features a Hoboken-based contestant. John Franklin, a social media content creator also known as ‘Mama Carol’ on the show, has lived in Hoboken for the past year and competed for the $150,000 prize on this social media- and deception-based reality show. To compete in The Circle, contestants are isolated in separate apartments and can interact with one another only through a special social media platform. They can choose to either portray themselves honestly or adopt a fake persona to catfish other contestants as they attempt to get ranked highly by their competitors, avoid being blocked by other players, and win the grand prize.
When you bring all-vinyl DJs and local food vendors together, "sampling" takes on a whole new meaning. This summer, 58th and Halsted will be the best place in the city for vinyl aficionados to come together and pore through crates of records, all while eating delicious local food, dancing to music from esteemed local DJs and learning about exciting community initiatives.
Following a year spent in Morningside Park in Harlem, artist Zaq Landsberg's creation "Reclining Liberty" has officially moved to another state and can currently be found chilling at Liberty State Park in New Jersey. She'll stay there until April of next year. Just as it was while in Manhattan, visitors...
With New York City currently offering more Airbnbs than available apartment rentals, finding a decent place to live in the City can be harder than it once was. Plus, the market isn't ideal right now in terms of prices. In the last few months, New York saw the biggest rent increases in decades, and this trend doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon.
If you love the creepy, strange, intriguing, haunted, or just odd places in America then this is a location you need to put on your must-visit list. For me, it is right up there with the Winchester Mystery House in California. I don't know if it's haunted, but it is the strangest home I have ever been in.
Chef Ciro Iovine, owner of Song E Napule Pizzeria in Rutherford, is opening his second restaurant in the same town. The new place features Neapolitan street food, including panini, rustici, arancini and other Italian favorites. Vapo Forno will be baking a variety of fresh breads daily, along with doughnuts and other treats throughout the week.
Renowned New Jersey chef David Burke is one busy man. We told you about his new Union Beach restaurant, the GOAT, a couple of months ago and now comes word that he has purchased the Dixie Lee Bakery in Keansburg. Burke told New Jersey Monthly, “I’ve always wanted a pastry...
Ray Liotta died in his sleep on Wednesday night, May 25th, or early Thursday, in the Dominican Republic. He was 67. MAYOR FIGUEIREDO’S STATEMENT ON RAY LIOTTA’S DEATH. “I was devastated to hear of Ray Liotta’s passing earlier today. He will leave a void heavy on the hearts of those who knew him,” stated Mayor Manuel Figueiredo. Ray was not just an immensely talented actor, but he was also a Union High School Class of 1973 graduate.
Clancy's by the Bay, a popular sports bar in Somers Point, is changing owners and holding a "last call" with entertainment this weekend. "We want to thank everyone for more than 11 years of service to the community and the many memories which we will hold dear," the establishment wrote on Facebook.
The Chatterbox, a prominent landmark in Ocean City, has been acquired by the owners of the Philadelphia brunch restaurants Green Eggs Café. The striking pink building at the corner of East Ninth Street and Central Avenue, just a few blocks from the main bridge leading into the shore town, will be reopened as a new concept still to be determined.
Art House Productions has announced applications for the Art House Cares: COVID Relief Grants for Hudson County Artists from Marginalized Communities are now open. This program will support local artists and provide opportunities for Hudson County residents to engage with cultural programming this summer and fall. This grant program is made possible by support from New Jersey Arts and Culture Renewal Fund at the Princeton Area Community Foundation.
While many of your friends might be headed down the shore this summer, there’s no need to have FOMO if you can’t make it. There are plenty of things to do right in Jersey City to have an excellent — and cost-effective — staycation. Luckily for you, we’ve planned it all out for you. Read on to get ideas for your next Jersey City staycation.
Call it the biggest fake news story of 2022. For the past several days, there has been a media frenzy that the last public payphone in New York City was removed in Times Square, bringing with it an end of an era.
Can you believe “Wheel of Fortune” is 47 years old?. Years before there was the evening version of the tv game show there was a daytime version that debuted in 1975. I don’t remember there being one. It was apparently hosted by Chuck Woolery. The evening version...
