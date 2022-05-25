‘Summer Sounds by the Bay’ lineup announced for 2022

Season 4 of The Circle — a Netflix reality show — features a Hoboken-based contestant. John Franklin, a social media content creator also known as ‘Mama Carol’ on the show, has lived in Hoboken for the past year and competed for the $150,000 prize on this social media- and deception-based reality show. To compete in The Circle, contestants are isolated in separate apartments and can interact with one another only through a special social media platform. They can choose to either portray themselves honestly or adopt a fake persona to catfish other contestants as they attempt to get ranked highly by their competitors, avoid being blocked by other players, and win the grand prize.

