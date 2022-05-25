ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Two years after George Floyd's death, plywood memorial murals find new home

By Chris Conte
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS — Pushed to the point of exhaustion, Leesa Kelly is walking around a public park on the south side of Minneapolis. The sound of drilling and hammering almost echoes out this young activist's voice as she works to coordinate a small army of volunteers on a recent Saturday...

George Floyd
