PHYLLIS DUNGAN

Brittaney Nicole Terry Francis, 30, of Lebanon, died Thursday, May 19, 2022. She was born Nov. 15, 1991, in Springfield, Mo. Brittaney was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jerry Terry and Lloyd and Bertha Chandler. She attended Lebanon Schools and in her younger years, she enjoyed showing horses and...
Kenneth Wayne “Kenny’’ Wasmer, 72, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Lebanon. He was born Aug. 13, 1949, in Lebanon, Mo. to James Leonard and Grace Armstrong Wasmer. Kenny married Linda Joan Griffin. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Linda on...
Charles "Charlie" Brown Sr. was reluctant to participate in a story about his winning the Best of the Best award as Lebanon's top philanthropist. His brand of philanthropy, a word he is not comfortable with, is based on paying it back with, perhaps, some paying it forward mixed in and keeping it all, as the kids said a few years ago, on the down low.
A Women’s Army Corps (WAC) Veteran from Conway, Mo has reached her goal of completing 100 miles for soldier suicide awareness. Mickey Bell chose to walk 100 miles for the cause so she could collect pledges and raise funds for the effort. “I walk quite a bit anyway,” she...
The City of Lebanon is asking residents to respond to its latest customer satisfaction survey. In a Facebook post this week, the city asked people who received survey forms to return them in the postage paid envelope. City of Lebanon Communications Manager Derek Gean said the city would like the...
Louisa Jean (Clark) “Weezer’’ Hayes, 65, of Crocker, died Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in her daughter’s home in Richland. Flo Louise Clark, 82, of Crocker, died Tuesday, May 17, 202, in the Rolla Health and Rehab of Rolla. Louisa Jean Hayes is survived by her husband...
For the past three seasons, Chad Coleman has served as an assistant for the Lebanon High School wrestling program. Coleman arrived in Lebanon in 2019 after previously serving as an assistant wrestling coach at Neosho High School, where he was part of a state championship team in 2019. Before that stop, he was the head wrestling coach at Springfield Catholic and Mehlville.
Brooks & Dunn’s return to the road life kicked off in Evansville, Ind. earlier this month. The string of shows, dubbed the Reboot Tour is slotted to stop in a slew of cities, most recently in Springfield, Mo. The Great Southern Bank Arena, formerly known as JQH Arena, underwent...
