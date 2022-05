RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Goldsboro man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in meth trafficking. Court documents presented at the sentencing hearing said Robert Lee Best, 61, was named in an indictment filed on March 12, 2020. That indictment charged him with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine from 2018 to March 12, 2020, and distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and aiding and abetting.

