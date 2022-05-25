ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse closing after 30 years in business

By Kooper Shagena
valleynewslive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -After 30 years in Fargo, Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse has announced that...

www.valleynewslive.com

Comments / 4

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Multiple West Fargo city buildings changing hours of operation

(West Fargo, ND) -- Multiple city buildings in West Fargo will be changing their hours of operations beginning next month. Starting June 1st, both West Fargo City Hall and the Police Department building located at 800 4th St. E. are changing their operating hours, which will be between 7:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m.. Other buildings affected include the Municipal Court and Commission Chambers. There will be exceptions made for public meetings and events that require different hours.
WEST FARGO, ND
lakesarearadio.net

Disgruntled Brewing Changes Ownership will Remain Open in Perham

PERHAM (KDLM) – After announcing in April that they would close, Perham’s Disgruntled Brewing has changed course and will now remain open for the foreseeable future. The brewery announced on Facebook, Friday that the original owners were handing the baton to new ownership, “All of us here are beyond ecstatic, overjoyed & humbled that Disgruntled is officially staying OPEN. The original owners, who have been there through everything with us, will always have a special place in all our hearts.”
PERHAM, MN
valleynewslive.com

Changes have been made to graduation plans in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Weather is impacting graduation plans in West Fargo. Both Sheyenne High School and West Fargo High School have decided to move their graduation ceremonies indoors due to the increasing possibility for inclement weather on Sunday. On Sunday, the Packers are scheduled to toss...
WEST FARGO, ND
City
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Business
wdayradionow.com

Several South Fargo streets to be repaved beginning Friday

(Fargo, ND) -- Beginning Friday, contractors will begin repaving streets with asphalt on 9th Ave. S. between 25th St. S. and 28th St. S. and 12th Ave. S. between 28th St. S. and 27th St. S. This closure is expected to be in place for one day. Then on Tuesday,...
FARGO, ND
froggyweb.com

Moorhead’s iconic Speak Easy restaurant and bar closing for good

MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Speak Easy, which billed itself as Moorhead’s best Italian restaurant and lounge, is closing for good. In a social media post, operators of the restaurant wrote; “you should come one, come all to enjoy your favorite menu item, drink or employee as this will be its last week.” The doors will be closing on Sunday, May 29.
valleynewslive.com

The Speak Easy in Moorhead closing on May 29

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Speak Easy Restaurant in Moorhead announced on their Facebook page that they will be closing their doors for the final time on May 29. “Thank you to everyone who has supported ‘The Speak Easy’ through the years, we will miss you all.” in a statement from the Speak Easy Facebook page.
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Fargo PD respond to downtown stabbing

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Wednesday night, the Fargo Police Dept. responded to a reported stabbing in downtown Fargo at the 500 Block on Broadway. A victim was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition according to FPD. The call came in around 11:20 p.m. and...
FARGO, ND
#Party Hard#Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse
valleynewslive.com

Barnes County RV crash sends 3 kids & 1 woman to hospital

BARNES COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Four people, including three children, were hurt in a crash in Barnes County yesterday afternoon, after a car crashed into an RV. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says, at the time of the crash, a 34-year-old Lisbon woman was traveling with three children between the ages of 5 and 12 on Highway 1 near Litchville.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

New bar opens its doors in downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As two doors close after years in the community, another is opening Thursday for the first time. District 64 on Broadway and NP Ave. welcomed its first guests early Thursday afternoon in its upstairs, open-aired concept that overlooks downtown Fargo, with the first-floor nightclub expected to open in the coming weeks.
FARGO, ND
hpr1.com

Fargo Mayoral Candidates, a Series: Shannon Roers Jones

Shannon took my call while doing some grocery shopping during a busy weekday evening. “I’m usually pretty busy, there’s always things going on, but at the same time there’s always time for talking to people.”. Shannon lives in South Fargo in the Maple Valley neighborhood. She chose...
FARGO, ND
Economy
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Moorhead restaurant to close after over 40 years of service

(Moorhead, MN) -- After several decades of glitz, glamour and fine cuisine and spirits, a staple in the Moorhead restaurant community is shutting its doors in a matter of days. The Speak Easy Restaurant and Lounge, located just south of I-94 off 30th avenue south, took to social media Wednesday...
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Lake season is on: Tips on how to stay safe on the water

DETROIT LAKES, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Memorial Day weekend goes hand-in-hand with the kickoff of boating season for those on the lake. “I like getting to go outside and soak up the Vitamin D,” says beachgoer Madelyn. Memorial Day weekend through the summer is an extremely busy time...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

One person injured after semi overturns on I-94 near Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person is hurt after a semi overturned on I-94 near Jamestown Saturday afternoon. Authorities say the semi hauling a trailer was heading west on the interstate when the 67-year-old driver, of Nevada, fell asleep. She then overcorrected causing the large vehicle to flip...
JAMESTOWN, ND
kvrr.com

Mutual aid continues in Cass and Clay counties

FARGO-MOORHEAD (KVRR) – After a little over a year without a mutual aid agreement due to a change in Minnesota law, North Dakota law enforcement announce they’re ready to help their neighbors to the east. A Minnesota law that went into effect in March of 2021 changed how...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Brady Oberg Legacy March on track to arrive in Fargo on Saturday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A march to raise awareness for veterans battling with PTSD is on the move in Minnesota. Brady’s Border2Border Ruck March is 315-mile trek that began in St. Paul on Tuesday and will arrive in Fargo at the Veteran’s Memorial bridge on Saturday.
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

Jamestown Considering 12th Ave. SE Options

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The City of Jamestown has received several options to address issues with 12th Ave. SE from 3rd St. to 6th St. In cooperation with the North Dakota Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration, planning was needed for roadway improvements along a three-block stretch on 12th Ave. SE.
JAMESTOWN, ND
fargomonthly.com

Cellar 624: Downtown Fargo’s Newly Renovated Venue is Perfect for Your Rendezvous

Cellar 624 is a private event space named for the modern wine cellar theme. This one-of-a-kind space in the Fargo-Moorhead area offers the perfect setting for intimate gatherings of up to 100 guests. There are two distinctly different rooms, The Cellar Room and The Wine Cave, that can be rented together or separately depending on the event. Both offer beautiful settings that have been carefully curated to provide an amazing experience for all of our guests. From the moment someone enters the building and heads down the original grand staircase they will feel like they are stepping into something special. They have an onsite manager for all of our events, a custom builtin bar area, cocktail tables, dining tables and linens and many other amenities. They can host a variety of different event types from daytime business luncheons to groom’s dinners and weddings. The possibilities are endless.
FARGO, ND

