Anne Hathaway’s Cannes fashions spark celebration of star’s ‘renaissance’

By Asia Grace
New York Post
 3 days ago

Her style stole the show.

Dressed to the nines in exquisite Gucci, Armani and Louis Vuitton regalia, leading lady Anne Hathaway is being crowned the haute couture queen of the Cannes Film Festival.

And fans of the brunette bombshell are digitally reveling over the early-2000s diva’s fashionable resurgence.

“Can we all take a moment to appreciate Anne Hathaway looking like a goddess in Cannes,” tweeted an admirer of the Oscar winner, alongside a snapshot of her in a sequin, floral-print two-piece ensemble by Schiaparelli. “I love this Anne Hathaway renaissance we’re going through,” chimed another.

Making her debut at the annual silver screen soirée over the weekend, Hathaway, 39, repeatedly turned heads in high-fashion finery for the premiere of her feature flick “Armageddon Time,” starring Anthony Hopkins, 84, and Jeremy Strong, 43.

Hathaway turned heads in sparkling white Armani Privé on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival Thursday.
And immediately after touching down in France on Wednesday, the blockbuster beauty transformed the Nice Côte d’Azur Airport into a virtual runway, sashaying through in a chic, loose-fitting pantsuit.

From there, Hathaway ditched her trendy traveling togs to don a white strapless Armani Privé gown, reminiscent of her “Princess Diaries” glamor, on the film festival’s star-studded red carpet Thursday.

The flawless fashion plate continued to outdo herself throughout the duration of the weekend, rocking a blue mini dress by Gucci Friday, stunning in a coffee-colored Louis Vuitton number Saturday and beaming in a hot pink piece by Valentino Sunday.

Hathaway fans on Twitter fawned over the blue Gucci dress she wore on Friday.
And the luxe looks sent Hathaway enthusiasts into a full-on Twitter tizzy.

“Anne Hathaway at the cannes film festival. she looks so angelic,” praised one cyber buff. “The way Anne Hathaway could star in a ‘Princess Diaries’ reboot and it’d still work cause she looks exactly the same,” said another.

Others boasted over their unrelenting love for the movie megastar, despite her brief respite from the limelight over the past few years.

Long-standing fans of the “Princess Diaries” star took to Twitter, celebrating her high-fashion revival.
“I need Anne Hathaway to know that I loved her the whole time,” bragged a digital die-hard. “Not once did I stray from loving her . My love for her never wavered. all these other wishy washy b–ches clock in and out but I’ve been here on call for her.”

Hathaway’s Cannes Film Festival fabulousness coincides with the release of her Bulgari jewelry campaign opposite “Euphoria” star Zendaya, 25.

In the ad, released Tuesday, the spotlight stunners shine side by side while draped in diamond accessories by the fashion house.

