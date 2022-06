LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview woman was arrested Saturday after police say she turned herself in for the murder of a Louisiana man. According to a report by the Lafayette Police Department, officers arrived at 11:34 a.m. to a residence in the 200 block of Guidry Street. While conducting a welfare check, officers said they found a 43-year-old man dead following what they believe was a domestic dispute with his live-in girlfriend. Police said the suspect shot the man with a pistol before fleeing the residence and then later turning herself in to police in Longview.

