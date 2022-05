Dak Prescott is confident enough with his own health. But that's nothing compared to his current thoughts on the state of Ezekiel Elliott. The Dallas Cowboys running back received a strong endorsement from the quarterback in front of him as he prepares to enter what could be a fateful season in Arlington. According to Prescott, Elliott is not only healthy but has convinced him that he's on pace for the best season of his career.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO