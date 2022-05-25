ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Person shot while driving on Cooper Road in Jackson

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Owrrn_0fqEtwK900

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson police are investigating after a person was shot while driving on East Cooper Road.

Police said the shooting happened on Wednesday, May 25 while the victim was traveling near Rickay Drive and Cooper Road.

Man shot in back on Cromwell Street in Jackson

Witness said a suspect in a gold color Infiniti started firing shots at the victim. According to police, the victim was hit once in the back. The victim’s injuries are considered non-life threatening, and they’re in stable condition.

Police did not release any additional information about the suspect.

WJTV 12

WJTV 12

