Newport News Police searching for suspects after 2 victims injured during home invasion

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The Newport News Police Department is searching for two suspects after two people were injured during a home invasion Tuesday night.

According to police, officers were called to the 100 block of Delmar Lane at around 8:26 p.m. for reports of a home invasion. When officers arrived, they spoke to the victims, a man and a woman, who were both suffering minor injuries in connection with the incident.

Both victims were inside their residence when someone knocked at the door. When the male victim opened the door, he said an unknown male suspect assaulted him and demanded money, then forced his way into the home along with a second suspect and began assaulting the female victim.

The suspects took the woman's purse, which contained cash, cards and personal items. They then ran away from the residence.

Police said the first suspect is described as a dark-skinned black male standing between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a thin build and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. The second suspect is described as a medium-skinned black male standing between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a stocky build and wearing a camouflage-colored hoodie.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or online at P3Tips.com.