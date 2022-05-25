ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTKR News 3

Newport News Police searching for suspects after 2 victims injured during home invasion

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wAp4O_0fqErds000

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The Newport News Police Department is searching for two suspects after two people were injured during a home invasion Tuesday night.

According to police, officers were called to the 100 block of Delmar Lane at around 8:26 p.m. for reports of a home invasion. When officers arrived, they spoke to the victims, a man and a woman, who were both suffering minor injuries in connection with the incident.

Both victims were inside their residence when someone knocked at the door. When the male victim opened the door, he said an unknown male suspect assaulted him and demanded money, then forced his way into the home along with a second suspect and began assaulting the female victim.

The suspects took the woman's purse, which contained cash, cards and personal items. They then ran away from the residence.

Police said the first suspect is described as a dark-skinned black male standing between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a thin build and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. The second suspect is described as a medium-skinned black male standing between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a stocky build and wearing a camouflage-colored hoodie.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or online at P3Tips.com.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Man And A Woman#Newport News Police#Newport News#The Crime Line
WAVY News 10

Missing 15-year-old James City County teen last seen Tuesday

Details: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/james-city-county/jccpd-searching-for-missing-15-year-old-girl/. Missing 15-year-old James City County teen last seen …. Woman charged after argument over trespassing leads …. Memorial Day travel: Millions expected to travel …. Southern Baptist leaders release secret accused abuser …. Woman shot on Elm Avenue in Portsmouth. Police: Franklin man wanted after domestic shooting …
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
13News Now

Man killed after vehicle leaves roadway, hits tree in Virginia Beach; police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 27-year-old man died after his vehicle left a roadway and hit a tree in Virginia Beach on Thursday afternoon, according to police. The incident happened in the 1100 block of Swallow Drive, which is near the Lynnhaven part of Virginia Beach. The Virginia Beach Police Department said its officers and traffic safety unit responded to a single-vehicle crash at that address shortly before 2:30 p.m.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Pedestrian involved in Oceanfront crash, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police confirmed a pedestrian was involved in a crash Thursday night at the Oceanfront, but said they’re not releasing additional details in the case at this time. When contacted by WAVY, Bradley K. Wesseler with Virginia Beach PD said the crash...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

38K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy