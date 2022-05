If Beto O’Rourke is elected the next governor of Texas, he would happily welcome Matthew McConaughey into his administration, if the actor wanted a job. O’Rourke appeared on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Tuesday night, as part of his campaign to defeat sitting governor Greg Abbott. During the conversation, Meyers pointed out that McConaughey himself was at one time considering running for the same position, but ultimately decided against it. That said, the late night host was curious if there might be another position for McConaughey in an O’Rourke administration.

TEXAS STATE ・ 17 DAYS AGO