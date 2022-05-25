ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville Paul McCartney concert attendees urged to arrive early

By Gregory Raucoules
 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee Police Department is urging those attending the Paul McCartney concert next week to arrive early as organizers expect significant traffic congestion in the area.

The Beatles star will perform at Thompson-Boling Arena on Tuesday, May 31 as part of his 13-city GOT BACK Tour, his first live performances since 2019.

Country star Rodney Atkins to perform by boat at Knoxville concert

UT Police will manage traffic control for the event and they advise concertgoers to arrive early to park with heavy traffic anticipated.

Parking lots will open at 4 p.m. Police urge patrons to plan to be parked and at the gates at least 90 minutes before the the 8 p.m. start time. Parking lots and garages closest to Thompson-Boling Arena will likely fill up first.

Additional parking will be available on the UT Agriculture campus and free shuttles will be in use. Any unreserved garages and/or surface lots will be $10 cash per space on a first come, first served basis.

Lots are anticipated to sell out in advance of the event start.

According to the GOT Back tour press release, Knoxville will be one of three tour stops where McCartney will perform for the first time in his career.

