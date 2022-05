Police announced an arrest has been made in the March double murder at the Potomac Gardens Apartments. The murders took place Monday, March 14, 2022, in the 700 block of 13th Street SE. According to police, the two men were washing cars in the parking lot when someone walked towards them through a passageway underneath one of the buildings and opened fire. Officers said they believe the victims were targeted.

