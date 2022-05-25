ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackline Safety Teams With Access Technology For Confined Space Monitoring

By Akanksha Bakshi
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago

Blackline Safety Corp. BLN BLKLF has partnered with Access Technology Group, a Dutch innovator in digital shutdowns and turnarounds. What Happened: The partnership integrates Blackline's G7 EXO portable area gas monitors...

Benzinga

Benzinga

