Weinstein JCC celebrates 75 years of unifying a community

(Kate Kimmel for the Henrico Citizen)

Bluegrass music filled the air and families gathered to dine together at the Weinstein Jewish Community Center in Henrico’s Near West End May 22 for a lively commemoration of its 75th anniversary and election of its new leadership team.

Colorful anniversary flags hung over the center’s crowded halls as people moved outside to a country-themed celebration, complete with hay barrels, buffet-style dinner and a cornhole game.

On their way, they strolled past a silent auction table, the proceeds of which went towards the center’s preschool scholarship fund. Among other prizes, attendees could bid on tickets to the Nutcracker and a massive baby basket.

The preschool is just one of many contributions the Weinstein JCC has made to the Henrico community during its 75 years in operation.

The JCC first opened on Idlewood Avenue in 1946 and moved to its current location on Monument Avenue in 1956. Today, more than 8,000 members enjoy what the JCC offers, including a fitness center, auditorium, cafe and childhood wing.

But the center’s benefits extend beyond membership. The center’s mission, as listed on its website, is to “provide a haven for Jews and non-Jews alike to gather and foster fellowship among all people.” The impacts of this mission can be felt all over Henrico.

The center’s programs for children and adults with special needs offer social and recreational opportunities that promote inclusion and support. Its art programs encourage community building through creativity and performance, the center’s website explains. Its fitness programs cultivate wellness and healthy lifestyles in members and non-members alike.

People gathered at the Weinstein JCC May 22 to celebrate the center’s 75th anniversary. (Kate Kimmel for the Henrico Citizen)

In addition to celebrating 75 years of positive, values-based influence, the event allowed JCC community members to welcome the center’s incoming president, Greg Bishop – its first non-Jewish president-elect.

Bishop first became involved with the JCC about 25 years ago, when he and his wife, Jodi, moved from Arlington to the Richmond area. Since then, he has served as the Budget & Finance Committee chairman, as an active board member for the past 17 years and has received two JCC leadership awards.

Bishop’s favorite thing about the center has been the depth of interaction within the community, he said.

“It’s meaningful, not just transactional,” he said. “You know, when someone asks ‘how are you doing?’ for example, they really mean it, they really care.”

Community members also celebrated the tenure and accomplishments of outgoing JCC President Ashley Brooks, whose two-year term involved many difficult decisions and unprecedented circumstances. During the pandemic, the priorities of the center’s leadership shifted from planning to precaution as crisis-management became crucial for the community.

“I feel like I will take away a lot more from this experience than I anticipated,” Brooks said about her irregular term. “We couldn’t do what we normally do, we had to be really creative, it was a lot of collaboration, it was a lot of quick thinking and probably not a normal presidency.”

Since the JCC offers common rooms, a gym, a pool, a preschool and transportation, the leadership team had to manage pretty much every regulation that could apply to a business, she explained.

“In the end it was all worth it,” she said optimistically. “It was really nice when we started seeing people come back in and being really happy. That was extremely gratifying.”

Now, as communities across the world attempt to emerge and recover from the global crisis, Bishop hopes to move on from more immediate initiatives and focus on the future of the center.

“I want to switch to a more strategic, get-the-place-ready-for-the-next-five-years approach,” he said.

The center’s vision, as explained on its website, is to build meaningful relationships and experiences guided by Jewish values. Bishop hopes to be a leader not only to the members of the JCC, but to the broader Henrico community as well.

“[A major objective] will be really evaluating Jewish values and how they can impact the community as a whole in a very positive way,” he said.