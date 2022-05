(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is encouraging Michiganders to take precautions to avoid tick bites while spending time outside this summer. MDHHS officials say that tick-borne diseases such as Lyme disease and anaplasmosis, are increasing across Michigan. “Preventing tick bites is the best way to prevent tick-borne diseases, including Lyme disease and anaplasmosis,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “If you find a tick attached to your body, promptly remove it. Monitor your health and if you experience fever, rash, muscle or joint aches or other symptoms, consult with your medical provider.” Lyme disease is...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO