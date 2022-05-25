9-year-old girl undergoing surgery after being shot in Woodbridge; police searching for gunman

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 41-year-old man was fatally shot late Thursday in a vehicle in Northeast Baltimore, authorities said. Patrol officers were called about 11:42 p.m. to a shooting in the 1600 block of East 32nd Street, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle, Baltimore Police said. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. No additional details about the shooting, such as a possible suspect or motive, were immediately released Friday morning. It happened a little more than hours before an 83-year-old woman was shot across town while reading in bed after a bullet came flying through her window. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO