Woodbridge, VA

9-year-old girl undergoing surgery after being shot in Woodbridge; police searching for gunman

By Tisha Lewis
fox5dc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Police are still searching for the gunman who fired shots in Woodbridge on Tuesday, striking a 9-year-old girl who remains in the hospital. The girl was playing outside with...

www.fox5dc.com

Comments / 3

Gigi May
3d ago

I am praying for this little innocent 9 year old that she will be able to walk after surgery.

Reply(1)
6
