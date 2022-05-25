ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

‘At school you should feel safe’: Local parents pull kids out of class after Texas school shooting

By Stephanie Bennett, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bd2o0_0fqEk6lv00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At least 19 children and two adults are dead after a gunman opened fire in a Texas school

Here in Jacksonville, some parents told Action News Jax they pulled their kids out of class for the day.

“I chose just not to discuss it with them too much. But just due to all the things going on, I did decide to pull them out of school,” Jesse Marcum said.

Marcum feels districts like DCPS are doing enough to keep his kids safe in school.

“I do feel that schools try to do enough. It’s just like you can’t protect everybody all the time. It could happen to anyone, anytime; you just have to be vigilant and keep your eyes open,” he added.

Still, he’s considering home-schooling his kids.

Action News Jax talked to another mom who already home-schools her children and feels schools need to step it up.

“They should be protected. We protect the elites in our society, we protect our president with guns, all those people – celebrities, they have security. But when it comes to our children, we’re supposed to say ‘no guns in school’, and I don’t think it’s a good policy,” she said.

Action News Jax took a look at what’s currently in schools to keep kids safe.

DCPS says all school classrooms are locked when occupied by students. And this week, the district will be on higher alert: the police chief says students cannot bring large bags on campus for the remainder of the week.

In December 2020, Action News Jax told you about a grand jury that blasted the district’s police department for its safety measures, accusing DCPS of not requiring reporting of misdemeanors to police and dramatically underrepresenting gang activity.

The district told Action News Jax it improved its student behavioral incident reporting.

And in January, Action News Jax told you about DCPS’ new mobile emergency alert system that’s set to be installed by the end of the school year. It allows police to see surveillance video, gives them a map of the schools, and lets them communicate with school officials on-site in emergencies.

“I feel at school you should feel safe where you don’t have to be guarded by guns to go get an education,” Marcum said.

Action News Jax has repeatedly asked DCPS to speak to its police department and the superintendent. We’re waiting to hear back.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
News4Jax.com

Undercover armed ‘guardians’ already in place in local schools

STARKE, Fla. – As detectives continue to investigate the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, many parents are asking about safety protocols in their children’s schools. Most Northeast Florida counties have a guardian program where some school employees are trained and armed to stop a shooter. Leaders in Bradford...
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, FL
Education
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Jacksonville, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Florida Education
Local
Texas Government
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Texas Education
Local
Florida Government
WOKV

VIDEO: Group targeting women in grocery stores

Jacksonville, Fl — A crime ring in Nassau County is targeting women, and now the Sheriff’s Office is trying to get the word out before it’s too late. At least five people are involved. Ten different agencies in Florida and Georgia are involved in the investigations, with over 30 incidents reported so far.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

'They don't wait for backup deputies:' Educators armed with guns in Putnam County in effort to keep kids safe

PALATKA, Fla. — While details of the horrific school shooting in Texas continue to be released, many of our viewers may be wondering if that would be possible in Florida. Florida laws shaped and changed the way schools are protected in the wake of the 2018 shooting in Parkland. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office was at the forefront of school safety then, and continues their promise to keep schools safe.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Guns
wchstv.com

Deputy: Man fatally shoots himself following traffic stop

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton said a man from Jacksonville, Florida fatally shot himself following a traffic stop today in Hurricane. Deputies pulled over a car along Interstate 64 near Hurricane around noon Saturday for a traffic violation. Eggleton said the deputy saw drug paraphernalia...
HURRICANE, WV
First Coast News

Pedestrian killed in crash on Edgewood Avenue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Friday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. A Toyota sedan was heading westbound on Edgewood Avenue West while two pedestrians were trying to cross the road at Cleveland Road. A man, in his sixties, was hit by...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wjct.org

COVID risk grows in St. Johns County

The spread of COVID-19 has pushed St. Johns County into a more serious level of risk. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now lists St. Johns County as medium risk. The rest of Northeast Florida remains in the low-risk category. St. Johns County recorded 206 cases per 100,000 population...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville police officer rescues 18 orphan ducklings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville police officer rescued a dozen and a half orphan ducklings earlier this week. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office shared the story that’s Positively JAX in a Facebook post on Thursday. The Sheriff’s Office said Officer Marc Medina, with the JSO Motor Unit, found...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
97K+
Followers
104K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy