Regal Cinemas to show family-friendly movies for $2 this summer. Here’s what to know

By Tanasia Kenney
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

Tickets for some family-friendly movies will cost just $2 at Regal Cinemas this summer, the theater chain announced.

Discounted tickets will be available on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for select movie titles as part of Regal’s 2022 Summer Movie Express series, according to the theater’s website.

Parents can choose from more than two dozen films including Madagascar (2005), The Lego Batman Movie (2017), Space Jam (1996) and other family favorites. Showings and availability vary by location, so parents are advised to check at participating theaters for showtimes.

Find your nearest Regal theater here.

