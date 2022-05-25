ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Baptist Convention launches abuse survivor hotline

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Southern Baptist Sex Abuse FILE - This Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2011 file photo shows the headquarters of the Southern Baptist Convention in Nashville, Tenn. Leaders of the SBC, America's largest Protestant stonewalled and denigrated survivors of clergy sex abuse over almost two decades, according to a scathing 288-page investigative report issued Sunday, May 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File) (Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) leaders announced the creation of a hotline for survivors to submit allegations of abuse.

The hotline is in response to a report issued Sunday, which says survivors and other concerned Southern Baptists repeatedly shared allegations of abuse with the SBC Executive Committee, “only to be met, time and time again, with resistance, stonewalling, and even outright hostility from some within the EC.”

The seven-month investigation was conducted by Guidepost Solutions, an independent firm contracted by the Executive Committee after delegates to last year’s national meeting pressed for a probe by outsiders.

Since then, several top Executive Committee leaders have resigned.

Wednesday, the SBC released a joint statement about the creation of an SBC Sexual Abuse Hotline.

The SBC Executive Committee entered into an agreement for Guidepost to maintain a hotline for survivors or their proxies to submit abuse allegations within the SBC.

According to the statement, survivors will be notified of the available options for care and will be put in touch with an advocate.

The Sexual Abuse Task Force will assist the SBC Executive Committee and the Convention in establishing processes for proper inquiries, and the hotline will serve as a resource to survivors and entities in responding properly while we work to put more permanent procedures in place.

According to the statement, the hotline will be an important stopgap measure for survivors between now and the 2022 SBC Annual Meeting in Anaheim, when the messengers can pass even more meaningful reforms.

The hotline can be reached at 202-864-5578 or by email at SBChotline@guidepostsolutions.com

The AP contributed to this story.

