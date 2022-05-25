ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota forecast: Hot, humid and severe storm chances

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago

After numerous bouts with severe storms over the past few weeks, Minnesota could again be under a threat of severe weather this coming weekend.

"Medium-range model guidance is converging towards a scenario in which the north-central U.S. will be a focus for thunderstorms and a risk for severe weather beginning this weekend," says the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center (SPC).

The SPC has highlighted the Dakotas for severe weather on Saturday and a big chunk of Minnesota on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16oG2E_0fqEgFCh00
Storm Prediction Center

"The good news is that it does not appear the entire holiday weekend will be a washout, but those with outdoor plans should monitor future forecasts as strong to severe storms are likely by the second half of the weekend into early next week," says the Twin Cities office of the National Weather Service.

Bring Me The News meteorologist Sven Sundgaard says right now the best chance for storms looks like Sunday/Sunday night.

Then on Monday it stays humid as a front stalls over Minnesota, which could allow for daytime highs of 90 degrees on Memorial Day, and maybe again Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xi6Jp_0fqEgFCh00
WeatherBell

